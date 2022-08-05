ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Why Australia will work harder to build ties with Indonesia

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Island trip lays bare US-China tussle in the Pacific

They are hundreds of miles from the nearest continent - an archipelago of over 900 islands home to a population smaller than that of the single US city of Seattle - but a tiny nation in the South Pacific has become a new front in the battle for supremacy with China.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Trade#Economy#Bbc News#Indonesian#Aussies#Sumatra#Muslim#Asialink Business#Europeans#Singaporeans#Canadians
AFP

Guinea dissolves FNDC opposition coalition

Guinea's junta-appointed government has dissolved the country's leading opposition movement, the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), under a decree dated Saturday. "The de-facto group called the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution, is dissolved... with effect from the date of signature," the ruling said.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
Australia
Country
China
TechCrunch

India eyes a seat at the global M&A table

New Delhi proposed amendments to its Competition Act, 2002 Friday to introduce a number of changes, including requiring the permission of local watchdog (Competition Commission of India) for all overseas deals exceeding $252 million in value for firms with “substantial business operations in India.”. India, the world’s second largest...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Manufacturing’s coming home: UK fashion boss champions ‘reshoring’

On a hot summer’s day in Derbyshire, Christopher Nieper is worried about getting cloth from Shanghai to his factory in the former mining town of Alfreton. For three months over the spring and early summer he had a container full of fabric stuck in the port of Shanghai while the Chinese city was locked down because of Covid. Eventually, to avoid waiting any longer, he paid an extra €5,000 (£4,200) to have it air freighted, first to France, and then on to the East Midlands.
BUSINESS
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia's tech weakness and latest fighting

Russia is running low on key Western-made components for its hi-tech weapons and military communications, defence experts say, advocating tighter export controls. The Russian military is exhausting those weapons stocks in Ukraine and tighter controls would leave it permanently short, the Royal United Services Institute argues in a new report.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
MILITARY
Reuters

India freezes assets of Binance-linked WazirX

MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - India's financial crime-fighting agency said on Friday it had frozen the assets of WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, as part of its investigation into suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy