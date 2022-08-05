ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Amazon's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Reportedly Wanted Peter Jackson, Then Ghosted Him

By Kat Bailey
IGN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The Sandman: What to Read After Watching the Netflix Series

At long last, DC’s seminal fantasy series The Sandman has received a live-action adaptation, and it’s a very good one. There’s just one problem - Season 1 only covers a small portion of the comic book series, and Netflix has yet to reveal whether The Sandman is getting a second season.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Sandman Season 1's Biggest Burning Questions and Ending Explained

Season 1 of Neil Gaiman’s long-awaited The Sandman adaptation has hit Netflix. Now that we’ve watched, here are all of our burning questions headed into Season 2 should the series get renewed. When you’ve got several episodes that span hundreds of years on their own, it makes sense...
TV SERIES
IGN

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Gets Release Date

Mob Psycho 100 is coming with its third season featuring the adventures of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama and Reigen Arataka. The series has announced that it will come out with its third season in the Fall 2022 season in Japan on October 5. The opening theme for the show...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Tolkien
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Fran Walsh
IGN

Prey - Official 'It's Coming' Clip

Watch this eerie clip from Prey, now streaming on Hulu. Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey follows the story of fierce and highly skilled warrior, Naru. Raised by the legendary hunters of the Great Plains, she sets out to protect her people when danger threatens her camp. However, she discovers her prey is a terrifying, highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal.
TV SERIES
IGN

Which Upcoming Marvel Movie or TV Show Do You Most Want to See? Our Face-Off Winner Revealed

Recently, in honor of Marvel Studios revealing a glimpse of the future of the MCU through 2025, we asked you to help us decide which upcoming movie or TV show you were most excited for. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty vs. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Blade vs. Daredevil: Born Again, a winner has been chosen.
TV SHOWS
IGN

The Art of Skull and Bones Revealed by Dark Horse Books

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new games of 2022, and now pirate fanatics have even more to look forward to at the end of the year. Dark Horse Books is following up the game's release with a new hardcover called The Art of Skull and Bones.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

After Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise is Working on a Musical, a New Action Franchise, and Reviving Les Grossman

If Tom Cruise's future projects are anything to go by, it's pretty straightforward to say that the popular Hollywood star is a man of many talents. After delivering another box office hit with Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year, Cruise will be looking to provide another high-profile action movie with the seventh installment of his Mission: Impossible franchise titled 'Dead Reckoning: Part 1.'
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#The Hollywood Reporter#The Rings Of Power
IGN

“I Can’t Be Trusted” – Rosario Dawson Backtracks on Her Statements About the Punisher Reboot

Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson recently gave Marvel fans a heart attack, when she revealed that Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher in the MCU. The Claire Temple actress let it slip during a panel at C2E2, where she mentioned that she would love to act alongside Bernthal's family man-turned vigilante in Frank Castle, who made his debut during Season 2 of the Daredevil series.
MOVIES
IGN

Amazon Has an Incredible Deal on Clarks Men's Chukka Boots

Look, this is completely out of left field, but I'm imploring you to take advantage of this deal on Amazon today. Please, you have to trust me on this. Every person should have at least one pair of multi-purpose shoes in their wardrobe, and these Clarks chukka boots fit the bill perfectly, and they're on sale for 66% off their normal price. That's astoundingly awesome, to the point I didn't waste a second putting a pair in my cart.
SHOPPING
IGN

Someone Added Shadow of Mordor's Nemesis System to Skyrim

A modder has put Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor's genius Nemesis System into Skyrim, which means you can now set yourself up for revenge against dragons (or mudcrabs, or anything else) that kill you. Syclonix's Shadow of Skyrim: Nemesis and Alternative Death System mod turns almost any enemy that defeats you...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Leak Reveals Fall Guys and Sonic Crossover Release Date, Costumes and Challenges

Recently we learned that a new and exclusive Sonic themed level for Fall Guys is being developed through a leak. According to the leak, this stage is being developed with a Sonic aesthetic in mind and the developers have chosen all the elements that can be seen in Sonic games such as vast greens, classic jump pads and the iconic gold rings. This new level has been slated to be called 'Bean Hill Zone'.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
IGN

Peter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Forget the Lord of the Rings Movies

The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson really wanted to forget making those movies. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 60-year-old filmmaker explained why he wanted to forget all about Middle-earth… and it was for a very good reason. “When we did The Lord of the...
MOVIES
IGN

Olivia Newton-John, Co-Star of Grease, Dies at 73

Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died today aged 73. Newton-John passed away surrounded by family and friends at her home in California according to a statement from her husband, John Easterling. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Giancarlo Esposito Wants To Play Professor X After Confirming Talks With Marvel Studios

Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito has put it out there in the universe that he would love to play the MCU's version of Professor X. At a recent comic convention in the state of Texas, the Moff Gideon actor confirmed that he has had talks with people at Marvel Studios, to whom he has shared his interest at playing the iconic mutant character.
MOVIES
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

NOPE - Left when things were getting interesting in Amnesia: The Dark Descent. (Quit the game during the first cutscene.) Alchemist - Removed the Shadow's residue in the entrance hall in Amnesia: The Dark Descent. (Secret Achievement). Escape Artist - Escaped the creature in the water in Amnesia: The Dark...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Last Time I Saw You - Announcement Trailer

Last Time I Saw You is a narrative adventure about love and acceptance, with an emphasis on story, exploration and character development. All set in a lush and vibrant world set in 1980s Japan. Follow in Ayumi's footsteps in this exciting tale of self-discovery in which you will face both a terrible curse and your first steps into adulthood.
MOVIES
IGN

Super Punch-Out!! Cheats

This page contains a list of cheats, codes, Easter eggs, tips, and other secrets for Super Punch-Out!! for Super NES. If you've discovered a cheat you'd like to add to the page, or have a correction, please click EDIT and add it. Two Player Mode Discovered. On August 8th, 2022,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

MultiVersus Has Seemingly Passed 10 Million Players

New platform fighter MultiVersus has seemingly passed 10 million players in just three weeks – and before it's even left beta. According to tracker.gg (via PC Gamer) the game has hit a colossal 10,268,259 active accounts across all platforms since it headed to open beta three weeks ago. While...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy