Amazon's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Reportedly Wanted Peter Jackson, Then Ghosted Him

The Sandman: What to Read After Watching the Netflix Series
At long last, DC’s seminal fantasy series The Sandman has received a live-action adaptation, and it’s a very good one. There’s just one problem - Season 1 only covers a small portion of the comic book series, and Netflix has yet to reveal whether The Sandman is getting a second season.
The Sandman Season 1's Biggest Burning Questions and Ending Explained
Season 1 of Neil Gaiman’s long-awaited The Sandman adaptation has hit Netflix. Now that we’ve watched, here are all of our burning questions headed into Season 2 should the series get renewed. When you’ve got several episodes that span hundreds of years on their own, it makes sense...
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Gets Release Date
Mob Psycho 100 is coming with its third season featuring the adventures of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama and Reigen Arataka. The series has announced that it will come out with its third season in the Fall 2022 season in Japan on October 5. The opening theme for the show...
House of the Dragon Will Play With Game of Thrones' Version of History
House of the Dragon's Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnikelaborate on how their Game of Thrones prequel series deviates from the history of Westeros established in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. The first season of House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21, 2022.
Prey - Official 'It's Coming' Clip
Watch this eerie clip from Prey, now streaming on Hulu. Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey follows the story of fierce and highly skilled warrior, Naru. Raised by the legendary hunters of the Great Plains, she sets out to protect her people when danger threatens her camp. However, she discovers her prey is a terrifying, highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal.
Which Upcoming Marvel Movie or TV Show Do You Most Want to See? Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Recently, in honor of Marvel Studios revealing a glimpse of the future of the MCU through 2025, we asked you to help us decide which upcoming movie or TV show you were most excited for. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty vs. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Blade vs. Daredevil: Born Again, a winner has been chosen.
The Art of Skull and Bones Revealed by Dark Horse Books
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new games of 2022, and now pirate fanatics have even more to look forward to at the end of the year. Dark Horse Books is following up the game's release with a new hardcover called The Art of Skull and Bones.
After Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise is Working on a Musical, a New Action Franchise, and Reviving Les Grossman
If Tom Cruise's future projects are anything to go by, it's pretty straightforward to say that the popular Hollywood star is a man of many talents. After delivering another box office hit with Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year, Cruise will be looking to provide another high-profile action movie with the seventh installment of his Mission: Impossible franchise titled 'Dead Reckoning: Part 1.'
“I Can’t Be Trusted” – Rosario Dawson Backtracks on Her Statements About the Punisher Reboot
Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson recently gave Marvel fans a heart attack, when she revealed that Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher in the MCU. The Claire Temple actress let it slip during a panel at C2E2, where she mentioned that she would love to act alongside Bernthal's family man-turned vigilante in Frank Castle, who made his debut during Season 2 of the Daredevil series.
Amazon Has an Incredible Deal on Clarks Men's Chukka Boots
Look, this is completely out of left field, but I'm imploring you to take advantage of this deal on Amazon today. Please, you have to trust me on this. Every person should have at least one pair of multi-purpose shoes in their wardrobe, and these Clarks chukka boots fit the bill perfectly, and they're on sale for 66% off their normal price. That's astoundingly awesome, to the point I didn't waste a second putting a pair in my cart.
Someone Added Shadow of Mordor's Nemesis System to Skyrim
A modder has put Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor's genius Nemesis System into Skyrim, which means you can now set yourself up for revenge against dragons (or mudcrabs, or anything else) that kill you. Syclonix's Shadow of Skyrim: Nemesis and Alternative Death System mod turns almost any enemy that defeats you...
Leak Reveals Fall Guys and Sonic Crossover Release Date, Costumes and Challenges
Recently we learned that a new and exclusive Sonic themed level for Fall Guys is being developed through a leak. According to the leak, this stage is being developed with a Sonic aesthetic in mind and the developers have chosen all the elements that can be seen in Sonic games such as vast greens, classic jump pads and the iconic gold rings. This new level has been slated to be called 'Bean Hill Zone'.
Peter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Forget the Lord of the Rings Movies
The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson really wanted to forget making those movies. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 60-year-old filmmaker explained why he wanted to forget all about Middle-earth… and it was for a very good reason. “When we did The Lord of the...
Olivia Newton-John, Co-Star of Grease, Dies at 73
Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died today aged 73. Newton-John passed away surrounded by family and friends at her home in California according to a statement from her husband, John Easterling. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and...
Giancarlo Esposito Wants To Play Professor X After Confirming Talks With Marvel Studios
Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito has put it out there in the universe that he would love to play the MCU's version of Professor X. At a recent comic convention in the state of Texas, the Moff Gideon actor confirmed that he has had talks with people at Marvel Studios, to whom he has shared his interest at playing the iconic mutant character.
Achievements and Trophies
NOPE - Left when things were getting interesting in Amnesia: The Dark Descent. (Quit the game during the first cutscene.) Alchemist - Removed the Shadow's residue in the entrance hall in Amnesia: The Dark Descent. (Secret Achievement). Escape Artist - Escaped the creature in the water in Amnesia: The Dark...
Last Time I Saw You - Announcement Trailer
Last Time I Saw You is a narrative adventure about love and acceptance, with an emphasis on story, exploration and character development. All set in a lush and vibrant world set in 1980s Japan. Follow in Ayumi's footsteps in this exciting tale of self-discovery in which you will face both a terrible curse and your first steps into adulthood.
People Are Calling Out "Influencers" Who Let "Internet Fame" Get To Their Heads, And I Am Capital-C Cringing
Sorry, but having 10,000 followers does not make you Beyoncé.
Super Punch-Out!! Cheats
This page contains a list of cheats, codes, Easter eggs, tips, and other secrets for Super Punch-Out!! for Super NES. If you've discovered a cheat you'd like to add to the page, or have a correction, please click EDIT and add it. Two Player Mode Discovered. On August 8th, 2022,...
MultiVersus Has Seemingly Passed 10 Million Players
New platform fighter MultiVersus has seemingly passed 10 million players in just three weeks – and before it's even left beta. According to tracker.gg (via PC Gamer) the game has hit a colossal 10,268,259 active accounts across all platforms since it headed to open beta three weeks ago. While...
