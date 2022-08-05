ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Opinion: Crystal Palace Defender Is Exactly What Chelsea Needs As Premier League Begins

By Kieran Neller
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U92Vi_0h6gTMUc00

A certain 26-year-old showed the skills that the Blues could make use of in his first Premier League game.

A certain 26-year-old showed the skills that the Blues could make use of in his first Premier League game this season.

The first game of the Premier League season was played tonight, and among several players on the pitch that stood out, mostly Arsenal players, one Palace player stood out as an archetype of what the Blues need in the club.

Joachim Anderson started for the Eagles, and despite the result where they found themselves losing 2-0 to the Gunners, the Dane was a perfect example of what Chelsea need to attract to their club this transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uauj8_0h6gTMUc00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Denmark International consistently showed accurate long distribution, especially when picking out wide players like Wilfried Zaha.

He also constantly presented himself as a difficult opponent to dribble past, making tackles and clearances throughout the 90 minutes.

Chelsea are currently looking down the barrel of their first top flight game of the season against Frank Lampard's Everton without a settled backline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29glsH_0h6gTMUc00

IMAGO / Sportimage

The departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger haven't been properly replaced despite the signing of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly.

The London club find themselves at least one signing off of a strong transfer window, and if manager Thomas Tuchel was to look for a player like Anderson, Chelsea's season would be off to a bright start.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Crystal Palace#The Premier League Season#Everton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy