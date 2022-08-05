49ers’ Emmanuel Moseley hilariously recreates emu meme

Read on clutchpoints.com
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jameis Winston gets big update following foot injury in Saints practice
Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After the Saints starting quarterback left practice due to a foot injury on Monday, it appears that the former No. 1 overall pick has avoided a major injury, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. That’s great news...
Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns
The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiver depth, but team owner Jerry Jones is not one bit concerned about it. Instead, he expressed his confidence that the weapons the team has are enough to help them contend. With James Washington sustaining an injury recently and Michael Gallup...
Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater
Somebody on Twitter just learned that it’s all fun and games when calling out Kevin Durant online — until the Brooklyn Nets superstar hits back. Here’s a certain Michael Patrón, who grumbled about some of the average joe’s most coming daily issues in life while also mentioning Kevin Durant and alluding to the future Hall […] The post Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer
The Deshaun Watson saga that the Cleveland Browns have gotten themselves in has largely been the focus of their offseason. But strike the abnormal circumstances with their superstar quarterback and they still have regular football team issues that need figuring out. That’s something running back Kareem Hunt would likely agree with now that he has […] The post Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers QB1 battle between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold gets big update from Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers fans can expect the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold QB competition to be settled following the team’s August 19th preseason game against the New England Patriots. At least, that is what Matt Rhule announced in reference to the looming QB1 decision, per ESPN. “I’m not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we […] The post Panthers QB1 battle between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold gets big update from Matt Rhule appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
The millions of dollars Browns QB Deshaun Watson cost himself by not settling first civil claim
The end is in sight for Deshaun Watson and the ongoing legal saga that has kept him under the microscope since March 2021. He’ll have to serve a suspension for at least the first six games of the Cleveland Browns season — maybe more if the NFL wins their appeal — but once he serves his […] The post The millions of dollars Browns QB Deshaun Watson cost himself by not settling first civil claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Joe Burrow’s injury status with Bengals
Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback. For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the...
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR
Through the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp schedule, Tom Brady has spent plenty of time working with the team’s new additions on offense. Among them, he has strived to continue to build chemistry with Russell Gage. After being a regular over the Buccaneers’ offseason programs, Gage, who signed with Tampa Bay […] The post Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The $4.65 billion Denver Broncos decision that will happen Tuesday
The Denver Broncos are about to enter a new era. That’s true on the field, with the team now employing Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback after a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it’s expected to hold true off the field as well with the reported ownership takeover set to go through. […] The post The $4.65 billion Denver Broncos decision that will happen Tuesday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 pleasant surprises standing out for the Chiefs in 2022 NFL training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have been hard at work during training camp at the Missouri Western State University. For weeks now, training camp for one of the NFL’s top teams was packed to capacity. Chiefs supporters gathered to practice to see the team’s newest incarnation, which has seen up and down days so far.
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers
Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.
Joe Burrow’s dad drops worrying injury update after Bengals QB’s appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow at training camp. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year is currently sidelined while recovering from an unexpected appendix surgery that he underwent at the start of camp. Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, made an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Dave Lapham on Aug. 5, and revealed that the star QB may not be back in action as quickly as fans were hoping.
Bears fans react to Roquan Smith’s trade request
The Chicago Bears are on the verge of losing yet another key asset of their defense, with linebacker Roquan Smith publicly announcing that he has demanded a trade out of Windy City. Smith appears to have grown tired of discussing a potential extension deal with the Bears, and now he wants out.
