ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. intelligence report: Al-Qaida threat ‘unlikely to change’ despite killing of al-Zawahri

By Jana Winter
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IREN9_0h6gSTOG00
QATAR: A DAY WITH THE AL JAZIRA TV CHANNEL (Original Caption) The TV channel broadcasts Ayman Al Zawahiri's reports. (Photo by Maher Attar/Sygma via Getty Images)

The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri has weakened the group but has not reduced the threat of terrorist attacks, according to a U.S. intelligence report obtained exclusively by Yahoo News.

"The death of overall amir Ayman al-Zawahiri — coming after the losses of several senior leaders since 2017 — will deal a significant blow to al-Qa'ida, further stressing the viability of the group's global leadership structure and threatening its position in the global jihadist movement," stated an assessment circulated on Aug. 3 by the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center and marked "Not Releasable to the Public or Foreign Governments."

“Zawahiri’s removal, however, is unlikely to change the overall threat posed by al-Qa‘ida’s regional affiliates, which continue to exploit areas of reduced CT pressure [counterterrorism pressure] and take advantage of local grievances to gain access to resources, recruits, and targets,” the assessment continued.

The greatest al-Qaida threat to the U.S. comes from the terrorist network’s affiliate groups, the report stated. Counterterrorism pressure “during the last two decades has forced the group to shift operations targeting the Homeland and the West from being centrally managed by senior leaders to being augmented and then largely supplanted by the group’s affiliates’ external plotting efforts,” it said.

The assessment identified “Al-Qa‘ida’s affiliates in Yemen and Africa” as those that pose the “main threat from the organization” in that they continue to wage “attacks on US and Western interests in the regions where they operate.”

The U.S. National Counterterrorism Center declined to comment.

“Zawahari [sic] was the emir of al-Qaida and we assess that his death deals a significant blow to Al Qaida’s leadership structure, strategic plans and ongoing operations,” a spokesperson for the National Security Council replied when asked to respond to the intelligence assessment obtained by Yahoo News. “This operation eliminated a serious threat. We will continue to be vigilant as necessary to defend our nation against terrorist threats, and take action to bring terrorists to justice and remove them from the battlefield like we did this weekend.”

On Monday, President Biden announced that al-Zawahri, a longtime al-Qaida leader and a mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, had been killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, in a CIA drone strike.

“People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer,” Biden said in a televised address to the nation. “The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken followed up those remarks by declaring that “The world is a safer place following the death of Zawahiri.”

But according to the U.S. intelligence assessment obtained by Yahoo News, the U.S. government believes that his death won’t significantly reduce the threat of terrorism posed by al-Qaida and its affiliates.

“It’s more a symbolic victory, an important one for sure, but what does this really change? Is al-Qaida even relevant anymore?” said a senior intelligence official involved in tracking threats from the terrorist group.

“[Zawahri’s] been mostly irrelevant to the West this past decade, and I’m not sure his death makes him more significant,” said Marc Sageman, former CIA officer and current independent scholar, adding, “What is happening in the Middle East, Africa and Asia is far more complicated and intertwined with local politics.”

This intelligence bulletin comes as federal agencies are warning police nationwide that the greatest threat stemming from the death of al-Zawahri is from lone offenders and al-Qaida sympathizers unknown to law enforcement who are already inside the U.S.

“We assess that the primary terrorist threat to the Homeland stemming from the death of al-Zawahiri is from lone offenders inspired by foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs). While homegrown violent extremists (HVEs) generally have not conducted attacks in response to singular events, including senior foreign terrorist deaths, it is possible that some individuals may draw additional inspiration from the US operation against al-Zawahiri,” a joint intelligence bulletin sent to local, state and federal law enforcement earlier this week stated.

“While DHS, FBI, and NCTC have no indications of current al-Qa‘ida plotting in the United States, al-Qa‘ida’s associates and its global affiliates may attempt to accelerate previously planned efforts to attack the West, possibly in order to counter perceptions that the loss of their leader has weakened the organization,” said the Aug. 3 report, a copy of which was obtained by Yahoo News.

“Al-Qa‘ida probably is not postured to quickly launch new operations specifically designed to avenge him,” the report continued. “Any response from al-Qa‘ida in the United States would most likely involve attempts to conduct operations using ties to individuals with a pre-existing presence in the United States.”

The joint bulletin notes that no retaliatory attacks were carried out in response to the U.S. 2011 operation in Pakistan that killed Osama bin Laden, but it urges law enforcement to be on the lookout for indicators associated with pre-attack planning.

DHS, the FBI and the National Counterterrorism Center “are monitoring the group’s key affiliates for signs of plotting that could potentially result in attacks on US interests and citizens abroad,” the bulletin says.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria

Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Leader of ISIS in Syria is killed by US drone strike while riding a motorcycle and one of his key lieutenants is seriously injured

A top ISIS official was assassinated by the United States Tuesday - when he and his deputy were hit by an American drone strike in northwest Syria. The strike killed senior ISIS leader Maher al-Agal, US officials said Tuesday morning, taking credit for the daytime attack in the northern village of Khaltan in the Syrian countryside.
MILITARY
CNN

Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed

The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
POLITICS
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Person
Osama Bin Laden
International Business Times

Israel Lasers In On Iranian Drone Threat As Biden Visits

Moments after US President Joe Biden touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the Israeli military showed him new hardware it says is essential to confronting Iran: anti-drone lasers. While Israel has long been known for its efforts to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli officials have increasingly been sounding the...
MILITARY
102.5 The Bone

‘Bastards and scum’: Ex-Russian President Medvedev broadcasts dark Kremlin ambitions

WASHINGTON — Once known as a moderating influence within the Kremlin, former Russian President and current top Kremlin security adviser Dmitry Medvedev has recently emerged as a strikingly bellicose presence, using lengthy, hard-edged posts on the social media network Telegram to justify the invasion of Ukraine, revise 20th century history and threaten the West with nuclear war.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Intelligence#Cia#Fbi#Intelligence Assessment#Al Qaida#National Security#Yahoo News#Ct
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys light carrier warship near Taiwan as China retaliates

The U.S. Navy deployed the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) this week as China continues to retaliate for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. USS America deployed from nearby Sasebo, Japan, adding to the U.S. military presence in the western Pacific, USNI News reported Thursday. The U.S. has been bolstering its forces in the Indo-Pacific region surrounding increased tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
UPI News

Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs

July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
WORLD
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China

Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
FOREIGN POLICY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy