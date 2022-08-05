ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Local teachers share why they enjoy returning to the classroom

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a new year with the same challenges for teachers. They’ll be spending a lot of their own money to be ready, about $750 on average, for classroom supplies. We spoke with local teachers about why the challenges are worth it. “I’ve always found...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Community roundup: Coming events, acts of kindness and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Busby’s Heating and Air on Tuesday presented Hope House in Augusta with a $2,000 contribution as part of the Busby’s Cares Community Contribution initiative. Hope House strives to instill self-sufficiency in individuals and families through comprehensive treatment to end the cycle of substance misuse, untreated...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta University renaming education program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is renaming one of its departments this semester. They decided the education department needed a new name, representing all the majors that make up it. It’s going to be called the College of Education and Human Development. The dean says the new name...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County parents raise concern about crowded buses

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A video appears to show an overcrowded Columbia County school bus sent to us by concerned parents. One parent sent us the response from the school district saying they are working to level bus loads as quickly as possible. They say it’s a challenging process, and hopefully, there will be daily improvements.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County schools preparing for new year, growth

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local counties that started school earlier took the time to update their security systems and fill job openings. Now that Aiken is about to go back, we wanted to know what challenges they’re facing for the new term. School board members are gearing up for...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County school district having problems with phone system

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday. “We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

High School Students in Aiken County Have to Pay Fees to Get Lockers

School starts next Monday, August 15, in Aiken County and students in the district’s high schools are learning if they want a locker this year, they now have to pay. A Silver Bluff High School Facebook post today says, “Lockers will be optional for students. Upon request for a locker, the $5 fee will be individually assessed to the student account. The locker fee has been added, district-wide, to assist with costs of locker repair and upkeep.”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM uncovered more than 11,000 students were chronically absent from schools across Augusta since the start of the pandemic. And a thousand of those students were even referred to juvenile court to face fines or even jail time. And behind this data is this truth:...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Voorhees, Denmark Tech students launch school year in unity

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Denmark Technical College and Voorhees University kicked off the 2022-2023 academic year with Operation Olive Branch, which welcomed 313 new and transfer students to the two campuses on Tuesday. Operation Olive Branch is a unity initiative planned by the presidents of both institutions to enhance the...
DENMARK, SC
WRDW-TV

Rage Room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Get free school supplies Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6. AUGUSTA Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta University move-in day impacts state economy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy day over at Augusta University. Jag families will sleep good tonight, one dad told us he needed an ice bath. Wednesday was the first day of freshman move-in for students. Enrollment there has increased by 15% over the last five years and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Paine College chief hails cyber funding boost for HBCUs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here in Georgia’s cyber-capital, the president of Paine College is welcoming funds that will boost cybersecurity job training at historically Black colleges and universities. The bipartisan Cybersecurity Opportunity Act creates the Dr. David Satcher Cybersecurity Education Grant Program, named for the former U.S. surgeon general...
AUGUSTA, GA

