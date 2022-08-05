Thunderstorms, flash flooding, humid weather Friday in DC region

Read on www.fox5dc.com
Peak humidity expected Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers
Sky-high humidity will combine with temperatures in the mid-90s to yield heat indices pushing into the triple digits on Tuesday. Anyone working outdoors or planning outdoor recreational activities should take it easy, take frequent rest breaks indoors and remember to stay hydrated. There will likely be more scattered afternoon showers...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Maryland
NWS: Smith Island in Somerset County was hit with an EF-1 tornado carrying winds that reached 100 miles per hour
Maryland Weather: A typical hot & humid August day in store
BALTIMORE -- A typical hot and humid August day is in store Monday. The high temperature, at 94 degrees, is above normal but not unexpected for this time of summer, says First Alert meteorologist Tim Williams. With the humidity, it could feel like the upper- 90s this afternoon. While the heat is a factor Monday, there's no heat advisory in place in the Baltimore area. We could see isolated showers and storms after 2 p.m.There's more chance of isolated showers and storms Monday night between 9 and 11 p.m. It heats up a little more Tuesday with a high near 94, and heat index values as high as 103, according to the National Weather Service. The warm and humid airmass over the next few days is thanks in part to a Bermuda high pressure lingering just offshore over the next several days. Unsettled weather approaches mid-week in the form of a cold front before moving further south by late week. High pressure builds in for next weekend.
Heat, humidity linger across D.C. region to end the weekend; Cooldown expected this week
WASHINGTON - The hot and muggy streak continues day across the D.C. region Sunday thanks to high humidity and temperatures in the 90s. We'll see some mid-level cloud cover thin throughout the morning Sunday, giving way to predominantly sunny conditions by afternoon. Highs should peak in the lower 90s. There...
Maryland Weather: Sunday sunshine to turn stormy
BALTIMORE-- Sunday brings Maryland plenty of sunshine but, there are chances the day will end with storms. Temps are presenting normal numbers for a summer day in August. The high of day is 92 but may feel closer to 95, with lows in the mid 70's. Heat and humidity with a side of storms will be the pattern for the next few days. Wednesday will give many more clouds and scattered showers throughout the Maryland region. By Thursday there will be a slight cool down to creep into the weekend with highs in the 80's and lows sitting in the 60's.
‘When thunder roars, head indoors’: Lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service
After four people were hit, and three killed, by lightning in D.C.’s Lafayette Square, the National Weather Service is out with a warning: The safest place to be during a thunderstorm is indoors. “If you’re outside under a tree, under grandstands, under a gazebo or pavilion … None of...
Another hot one for Maryland with high humidity and heat index
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says Monday will continue the trend of hot and humid days with temps in the 90's, but expect the heat index to reach the 100's. It will be the hottest around 3 p.m. so be careful outdoors. There is a chance of a isolated afternoon thunderstorms starting around 1 p.m. for the Baltimore metro area.
Flood warnings in effect throughout Central Virginia on Friday
Several localities throughout Central Virginia will experience showers and thunderstorms this evening. According to 8News meteorologist Emily Kaye, the storms can potentially bring heavy rain in a short period of time. Showers are expected to stay through midnight before stopping across Virginia.
Thousands In Maryland Without Power Days After Severe Storms
Nearly 7,000 Maryland customers are still in the dark days after storms rolled through the region, sending power lines flying and downing trees across the state. Baltimore Gas and Electric crews have been working for nearly two days to make repairs and restore power to more than 50,000 customers, though as of 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the utility company was still reporting 700 outages that were impacting 6,922 of its 1,323,704 Maryland customers.
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning
BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m. Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.
3 dead following DC lightning strike, victims identified
Two of them were a married couple from Janesville, Wisconsin. James and Donna Mueller. They were 76 and 75.
DC’s Most Highly-Anticipated Neighborhood is Finally Here
When looking for a new apartment, one word often comes to mind: compromise. Compromising square footage in order to live in a key location, sacrificing an urban lifestyle to be in closer proximity to green space, prioritizing certain amenities over others because no one building can have it all. Enter...
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
NAS Pax River Changing HPCON Amid Rising COVID Cases In Southern Maryland
PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — NAS Patuxent River will transition from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Alpha to HPCON Bravo effective 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. NAS Patuxent River makes the move as a result of rising COVID cases throughout Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties. HPCONs are protocols for...
How the new general manager plans to tackle a damaged Metro
WASHINGTON — He only began the job on July 25th, but in his second week on the job, the new general manager for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has already experienced the full D.C. metro chaos locals have come to expect. Moving from Austin, Texas, where he was...
DC police identify teen whose body was found in the Potomac River
D.C. Police have identified the teenager whose body was recovered from the Potomac River early Friday morning. Ceph Christie, 17, of Northeast D.C., was recovered after witnesses said he was attempting to swim to a loose, small boat before disappearing. The incident happened near Thompson’s Boat House. D.C. Fire,...
Things to Do in the DC Area 8/8-8/14: Dance Parties, Watercolor Classes, and a Sausage-and-Beer Festival
Go for gold. Get creative and hit the water at the annual Lake Anne Cardboard Regatta (Sat, free, Reston). If you’re looking for a drier race for a cause, try out the Run for Abortion Rights (Mon, free, Cardozo). Dance it out. Celebrate the first anniversary of the Smithsonian...
Md. hospitals face ‘most critical staffing shortage in recent memory,’ report finds
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are struggling to cope with a significant shortage of nurses and the problem is certain to get worse if steps aren’t taken to recruit newcomers to the profession and retain existing workers, according to a new report.
Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
