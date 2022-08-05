JCPS still experiencing staff shortages despite first day of school approaching

Read on www.wlky.com
WLKY.com
JCPS teachers start preparing classrooms ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School students go back to school on Wednesday, but teachers are already back; preparing their classrooms for the first day. The district is starting the year in person. Physical education teacher Tiffany Martin says between NTI and in-person learning, there is a clear choice.
WLKY.com
JCPS cuts the ribbon on $16.5M elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new $16.5 million school Monday. Indian Trail Elementary is an 82,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Newburg. It stands just behind the location of the former Indian Trail Elementary, which was over 60 years old. "The facility that we...
spectrumnews1.com
JCPS schools start Aug. 10: What parents, students should know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next week, on Aug. 10, students from Kentucky’s largest school district, Jefferson County Public Schools head back to the classroom. Superintendent Marty Pollio and other JCPS administrators held a press conference just before the weekend to discuss issues and changes that could affect JCPS students and parents this school year.
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
First day of school for JCPS students is soon, here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's back-to-school season across the commonwealth and for Jefferson County Public Schools a new school year begins this week. One of the most important things to note before the school year starts is when the school day actually begins and when it ends. According to JCPS,...
Wave 3
Louisville mayoral candidates address city concerns with Metro Board of Health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Craig Greenberg (D) and Bill Dieruf (R) were guests for the last two Louisville Metro Board of Health meetings. Members asked the candidates about their many concerns, including access to healthcare despite language barriers, fixing food deserts, and unifying the city. Both Dieruf...
wdrb.com
Louisville security company teaches average citizens how to react in traumatic situations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers often undergo training for active shooting situations, and now, a local security company is providing similar training for average citizens. Jarl Security said there have been more than 300 mass shootings so far this year. The company defines mass shootings as incidents where three...
WLKY.com
Louisville receives $180,000 in grant funds to improve outdoor activities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville is getting $180,000 in grant money to help make access to outdoor recreational activities more equitable for children and families regardless of what community they live in. The National Association of County and City Health Officials and the Association of State and...
Tenants in southwest Louisville apartment complex forced to go days with no running water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at Newberry Parc, an apartment complex in southwest Louisville, said they are nearing three days with no running water in one of their buildings. Louisville Metro Code Enforcement told WHAS11 News the residents must leave in 24-hours, but they can't force the landlord cover the costs.
WLKY.com
Louisville organization Access Justice participating in Give For Good Louisville Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Access Justice is doubling down on its participating in the2022 Give For Good Louisville Day by hosting its annual fundraiser on the same day. Access Justice provides free access to legal counseling for those in financial need. Give For Good is one of America's largest giving...
wdrb.com
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
WLKY.com
Louisville inching toward record for pedestrian fatalities in a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of pedestrian fatalities in Louisville is nearing an all-time high, with the latest incident happening on Saturday on I-64 Eastbound. 29-year-old Ira Lance Land lost his life after he was struck by a driver. According to city leaders, 21 pedestrians in the metro have...
'I need my mail': Some Portland residents concerned with mail delivery delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the Portland neighborhood, that’s three years straight, weeks on and weeks off not receiving mail. When you hear that, it’s easy to understand why so many feel helpless. “I don’t see the light coming. I’m a homeowner for 28 years, a taxpayer and...
wdrb.com
Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, August 8, 2022
The following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point. They are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest list be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
TARC adds three bus routes aimed at serving commuting workers
The goal of the additions is to improve job access, with all of the new routes traveling through business parks and other areas of employment.
WLKY.com
Louisville leaders use Dirt Bowl tournament to curb city's 'high rate' of violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year the Louisville Metro government began using the annual Dirt Bowl basketball tournament at Shawnee Park as a way to curb the city's ongoing violence. For the first time in tournament history, Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods set up a tent, aimed at...
wdrb.com
New nonprofit to host 'Griff's Day' in honor of Oldham County veteran who died on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help veterans in the area with everything from home renovations to counseling services. The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December.
wdrb.com
Aluminum foil facility to be built in Elizabethtown, creating more than 100 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The electric vehicle industry is bringing dozens of more jobs to Hardin County. Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials LLC is building an aluminum foil manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown. The $238.7 million investment will create an estimated 122 full-time jobs. "Further growth of this sector...
WLKY.com
St. Joseph's Picnic For the Kids returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joseph 173rd Picnic For the Kids celebration is going to be extra special this year as the event goes back to being an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Organizers are excited to reconnect with people in person after having to shut...
