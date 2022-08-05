Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire

Read on turnto10.com
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Fall River man arrested in two break-ins of Westport restaurant
An arrest has been made in two local restaurant break-ins. On Tuesday, Westport Police issued surveillance footage of a male suspect in a breaking and entering at the Back Eddy Restaurant on 1 Bridge Road. According to Westport Detective Sergeant Bryan McCarthy, Jacob Souza of Fall River was taken into...
ABC6.com
Smithfield police arrest Johnston man found with nearly 400 oxycodone pills on him
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police said that they arrested a man who was found with nearly 400 oxycodone pills over the weekend. Police said that 39-year-old Anthony Romano was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule IV substance over 10 grams (cocaine), and possession of a schedule IV substance over 10 grams (oxycodone).
Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning. Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.
New Bedford Police Make 10 Arrests at Portuguese Feast
NEW BEDFORD — Police in New Bedford arrested 10 people during the four-day Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this past week, according to police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola. They were taken into custody for a variety of offenses including disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Carola noted.
liveboston617.org
Shooters on Scooters Have Rolling Shootout in Dorchester Overnight
Early on Monday, at approximately 12:05 am, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 7 rounds on Norwell Street in Dorchester. Officers quickly arrived to the scene and located multiple spent shell casings in the street. Soon after finding the casings, a call came in for a car that was shot just a few streets over.
nrinow.news
Cranston man charged for shootings following early morning drive-by at Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE – A 26-year-old Cranston man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a BB gun at the home and vehicle of the Burrillville man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Joshua Lataille was charged with discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, drive-by shootings and conspiracy, along with...
Operator of stolen Mustang arrested after hitting two mailboxes
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State troopers arrested a suspect wanted for fleeing the scene of an accident in Mansfield on Sunday morning. Troopers located a stolen Ford Mustang in Ashford, operated by 21-year-old Jacob Cormier. Upon confrontation, Cormier took off at a high rate of speed. While searching for the car, police received several 911 […]
liveboston617.org
Stabbing Victim Dropped Off at BMC ER Overnight
On Monday, at approximately 2:05 AM, Boston Police received a 911 call from Boston Medical Staff that a walk in stabbing victim had self presented at the Emergency Department. The patient claimed that they were working on their car when they cut themself but their injuries appeared to match those of a stab wound. BCM alerted the police and multiple officers arrived to question the patient.
Turnto10.com
Providence fire displaces 4, sends firefighter to hospital
(WJAR) — A house fire in Providence displaced four individuals and sent a firefighter to the hospital Tuesday morning. The Providence Fire Department responded around 1:00 a.m. to a home on Evergreen Street. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen and spread. The blaze caused major structural...
ABC6.com
Police: Victims of North Providence home invasion won’t press charges
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police said Sunday that the victims of a home invasion Saturday are not pressing charges. Chief Alfredo Ruggeiro Jr. told ABC 6 News that they are considering the crime to be an “isolated incident.”. “From the information we have gathered, and...
Police provide update on Pomeranian abandoned in crate
DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are providing an update on the Pomeranian who was left abandoned in a crate on July 23rd. Dedham Police say they named the dog “Buzz” because he was found on Bussey Street. He is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he received a comprehensive veterinary exam and vaccines, according to authorities.
Police ID motorcyclist killed on I-95 in Providence
A 22-year-old Massachusetts woman died after a crash on I-95 in Providence Saturday night, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Fall River
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Fall River on Sunday. Crews responded to the fire at a home on Jefferson Street. Fire officials say the fire started on the third floor. Three families are said to live in the building. It was not...
Framingham Man Charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence For 3rd Time
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for a third time, according to police. A police officer stopped a vehicle on Irving & Arlington street after the driver “crossed into wrong lane nearly striking cruiser,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Turnto10.com
Man charged with impersonating Boston officer, attempted rape
(AP) — Boston police have arrested a man they say posed as a police officer and attempted to kidnap and rape a woman over the weekend. Police say Charles Singleton claimed to be a police officer when he offered a woman he'd recently met a ride early Saturday morning.
Turnto10.com
Firework misfire injures 7 people at CumberlandFest
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — A misfired firework at a summer festival in Cumberland injured three adults and four children on Saturday night. Public safety responded to CumberlandFest at Diamond Hill Park at about 10:10 p.m. to reports of injuries from a firework detonation. An investigation by the Rhode Island...
GoLocalProv
Suspect Who Was Arrested After Man Was Stabbed and Shot Posts Bail, Given Permission to Leave State
Cranston resident Michael McCombs was arrested following an incident last week in which a victim was stabbed -- and then shot. According to Cranston police, when they responded to an initial report of a stabbing Wednesday night, they encountered a man who was bleeding profusely on the curb outside of a Cranston convenience store, having sustained both a gunshot wound along with a serious stab wound.
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford woman, 22, killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police on Monday released the name a woman killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. Police said 22-year-old Yessica Coreas-Hernandez of New Bedford was killed when her motorcycle crashed into a jersey barrier late Saturday night. Coreas-Hernandez had not...
