Clear the Shelters – come meet adoptable puppies all weekend
DICKINSON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – NewsChannel 34's Noah Holloway live from the Spiedie Fest on the station's Clear the Shelters campaign. Noah shows us some of the adoptable puppies that you can come meet under the NewsChannel 34 tent all weekend.
