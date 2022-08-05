ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, NY

Clear the Shelters – come meet adoptable puppies all weekend

By Pat Giblin, Noah Holloway
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sus4O_0h6gQaY300

DICKINSON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – NewsChannel 34’s Noah Holloway live from the Spiedie Fest on the station’s Clear the Shelters campaign. Noah shows us some of the adoptable puppies that you can come meet under the NewsChannel 34 tent all weekend.

Dickinson, NY
