Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key

miamisprings.com
Notice of Judicial Sale: 517 Palmetto Drive
US BANK, N.A. (TRUSTEE) Plaintiff(s) / Petitioner(s) Defendant(s) / Respondent(s) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause now pending in said court, that I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on-line at www.MiamiDade.RealForeclose.com at 09:00 o’clock, AM on August 22, 2022 the following described property:
miamitimesonline.com
Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan
At a 1:00 PM news conference on Monday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo announced they were postponing the establishment of the homeless village on Virginia Key Beach. This comes after a weekend of protests and the objections countless in the community, including activists and other politicians from around Miami-Dade county.
Readers ask: What are local leaders doing about the housing crisis?
This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...
thenextmiami.com
Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District
Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
Miami-Dade and Broward schools hiring more teachers
MIAMI - As hundreds of thousands of students prepare to return to classes next week, Miami-Dade and Broward Public schools are hiring more teachers.New figures obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school years and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers.A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings, which is down dramatically from the same time last year when there were 409 teacher openings.Teachers return to work tomorrow in Broward...
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
Click10.com
Early voting begins in Miami-Dade as primary races heat up in South Florida
AVENTURA, Fla. – Early voting for the primary election in Miami-Dade County began Monday at 23 different sites. Frederick Fisher was one of the very first people to cast his ballot at the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens. He chose to come out early to avoid any lines.
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?
Florida is a pretty weird state. I mean that in the most complimentary way, of course. I love weird. It is my preference. There is a reason so many people flock to vacation in Florida. There's no other place like it. If you spent a little time poking around on the internet or out in the world, the things you learn might change how you look at Florida forever. And no, that's not dramatic. I'm speaking from experience as a California native who saw day-lightning, a massive stork inside my apartment complex, and children wheely-ing on bikes in traffic on her first day here.
WSVN-TV
Who Has To Pay?
(WSVN) - Someone else planted the tree, and it’s not on your property. Now, the tree is causing problems and you have to pay for the repairs or do you? It’s why one homeowner called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. With South Florida real estate prices just...
Regalado says “hell no” to island homeless camp, threatens lawsuit
County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said Thursday she’d support legal action to revoke a property deed and reassert control of a barrier island if the City of Miami doesn’t back off a plan to put a homeless camp on Virginia Key. “I want to be on the record as a ‘hell no’ for this,” Regalado said […]
Click10.com
Miami residents fearing loose pit bulls following deaths, disappearances of several neighborhood cats
MIAMI – Pet owners in a Miami-Dade County neighborhood say they have been dealing with dangerous dogs the past several weeks. They are estimating between 15 and 20 cats, if not more, have been killed or gone missing. People who live in Miami’s Buena Vista neighborhood near Northeast 47th...
Click10.com
30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
puplore.com
4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)
Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
philstockworld.com
“Deteriorating Situation” Shows Rent Growth “Collapsing” In Sunbelt Markets
The housing and renting market continues to teeter on the brink, and the newest incoming data doesn’t offer up any clear signs of stabilization. In fact, new data continues to suggest the opposite: that volatility in housing could only be beginning…and that we’re going to have plenty of fodder on deflation, which we have talked about frequently, invoking the effects of a “reverse bullwhip” on the economy.
Residents, city officials weigh in on plans for a redeveloped downtown district
Oakland Park – Tensions ran high at last week’s commission meeting, as residents, community members and city officials discussed the pros and cons that would come with a new large-scale redevelopment project planned for the downtown area. During the scheduled public hearing, several individuals shared their concerns about...
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Delray Beach broke ground on a 60-unit housing project on Friday designed for families in need. This also hopes to address Delray's shortage of affordable housing, especially for those who already live in the community. 'It’s just not sustainable': Demonstrators call for affordable...
Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program
The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
