Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Uma Pemmaraju, former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter, dies

BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has died.Pemmaraju worked at WBZ from 1992 to 1996 before heading to FOX News and then Bloomberg News in New York City.Her family told WBZ-TV's David Wade she was a "noble soul and pioneer" as an Indian-Asian American news woman of prominence.Uma Pemmaraju was 64 years old. 
