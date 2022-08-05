ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

How could you resist Mack’s big brown eyes and goofball personality?

WSLS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Meet Boss: The big shy sweetie-pie

ROANOKE, Va. – This is one precious pup. Boss is one shy guy, and he might need some help getting over his fear of people, but once he warms up to his new environment, he’s the biggest sweetie pie you’ll ever meet. This 52-pound, six-year-old boy is...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Humane Society offering $10 cat adoptions Sunday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the Lynchburg Humane Society currently caring for hundreds of cats and kittens, the shelter is offering a special adoption price for those felines on Sunday. Until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Lynchburg Humane Society says all of its cats and kittens can...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Leroy: This ole’ hound dog needs some lovin’

GILES, Va. – Have you ever met a dog that’ll actually hug you back? Well, now’s your chance. Leroy is a 40-pound hound dog that’ll give you all the love. This two-year-old guy has been at the Giles County Animal Shelter for over 64 days, and staff said he’s a good ole’ hound dog through and through.
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Lifestyle
Roanoke, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
WSLS

Invasive spotted lanternflies seen in Bedford County

Spotted lanternflies are continuing to migrate across the region, despite quarantine efforts in select areas. 10 News initially reported on the lanternflies in early July when the lanternflies had made their way into Carroll County, Rockbridge County, Wythe County, Buena Vista, Lexington, and Lynchburg. Now, the lanternflies have been spotted...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down

VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
WSET

2 men and a pet rescued from Dan river

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Dan river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brown Eyes#Goofball#Dog#The Roanoke Valley Spca
WSLS

Toasty Tuesday! Heat lingers with storms remaining hit-and-miss

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been one of the hottest summers on record in the Roanoke Valley and in the Lynchburg area. That’s a trend that will continue Tuesday, as highs climb into the 80s in the mountains and 90s elsewhere. Add the humidity, and it starts to feel more uncomfortable at times (see above).
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem

SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

McDonald’s hiring event, Omni Homestead Resort update and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. McDonald’s restaurants in North Carolina and Southern Virginia will be hosting a drive-up hiring day event. It starts at 10 a.m. The local franchises are seeking to hire more than 14,000 employees to join the company in the fall. You have until 5 p.m. if you’re interested.
SALEM, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WFXR

Two fishermen, pet rescued in Danville after boat loses power

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders saved two people — and one pet — in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power near Angler’s Park. At approximately 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Danville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

1st and 10 Camp Tour: Size and depth are advantages for Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour heads to the New River Valley for a check on Christiansburg, where the Blue Demons have been eating their Wheaties and more--returning to the field stronger and quicker. Christiansburg enters year six under coach Alex Wilkens. The program is coming...
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Body matching description of missing man found in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than a week after a man disappeared in Alleghany County, authorities announced the discovery of a dead body that matches the missing man’s general description. According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Matthew Walton was last seen walking in the area...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy