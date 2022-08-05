How could you resist Mack’s big brown eyes and goofball personality?

Read on www.wsls.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Karen Parsons from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air made a stop at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Meet Boss: The big shy sweetie-pie
ROANOKE, Va. – This is one precious pup. Boss is one shy guy, and he might need some help getting over his fear of people, but once he warms up to his new environment, he’s the biggest sweetie pie you’ll ever meet. This 52-pound, six-year-old boy is...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society offering $10 cat adoptions Sunday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the Lynchburg Humane Society currently caring for hundreds of cats and kittens, the shelter is offering a special adoption price for those felines on Sunday. Until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Lynchburg Humane Society says all of its cats and kittens can...
WSLS
Leroy: This ole’ hound dog needs some lovin’
GILES, Va. – Have you ever met a dog that’ll actually hug you back? Well, now’s your chance. Leroy is a 40-pound hound dog that’ll give you all the love. This two-year-old guy has been at the Giles County Animal Shelter for over 64 days, and staff said he’s a good ole’ hound dog through and through.
wfxrtv.com
Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Invasive spotted lanternflies seen in Bedford County
Spotted lanternflies are continuing to migrate across the region, despite quarantine efforts in select areas. 10 News initially reported on the lanternflies in early July when the lanternflies had made their way into Carroll County, Rockbridge County, Wythe County, Buena Vista, Lexington, and Lynchburg. Now, the lanternflies have been spotted...
WSLS
Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down
VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
WSLS
Breki is breaking the mold for all stray dogs, might go breaking your heart, too
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This dog is more than ready to make his way to his new home. Meet Breki: the dog that, according to shelter staff, is breaking the mold for shelter dogs. He’s smart, knows his tricks, and is working on learning more tricks and other skills daily.
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSLS
Jr. K is looking for a family that can play with him for the rest of his dog days
ROANOKE, Va. – Maybe your kid needs a playmate, or maybe you need someone to keep up with you on your runs – either way, Jr. K might just be a perfect fit in your fun family. This energetic 5-year-old Pitbull mix is neutered and looking for a...
WSLS
Roanoke nonprofit becomes home for those with disabilities, changing lives one smile at a time
ROANOKE, Va. – Located in Southwest Roanoke, Katie’s Place is a nonprofit community day program that serves adults with various unique learning challenges. Members at Katie’s Place (KP) are taught how to develop social skills and exercise lifestyle activities like cooking, cleaning, gardening, community outings and more.
WSET
GALLERY: Danville Police asks for community's help to identify persons of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department shared a series of pictures of people they said may have information about a crime. If you know any of the people pictured, they are asking you...
WSET
2 men and a pet rescued from Dan river
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Dan river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Toasty Tuesday! Heat lingers with storms remaining hit-and-miss
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been one of the hottest summers on record in the Roanoke Valley and in the Lynchburg area. That’s a trend that will continue Tuesday, as highs climb into the 80s in the mountains and 90s elsewhere. Add the humidity, and it starts to feel more uncomfortable at times (see above).
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
WSLS
McDonald’s hiring event, Omni Homestead Resort update and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. McDonald’s restaurants in North Carolina and Southern Virginia will be hosting a drive-up hiring day event. It starts at 10 a.m. The local franchises are seeking to hire more than 14,000 employees to join the company in the fall. You have until 5 p.m. if you’re interested.
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, causes an estimated $350,000 in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire on Peters Creek Rd Sunday morning has been deemed an accident, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded at 3:34 a.m. to the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd and found a commercial building with heavy smoke and flames. Crews say the fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two fishermen, pet rescued in Danville after boat loses power
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders saved two people — and one pet — in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power near Angler’s Park. At approximately 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Danville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting […]
WSLS
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Size and depth are advantages for Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour heads to the New River Valley for a check on Christiansburg, where the Blue Demons have been eating their Wheaties and more--returning to the field stronger and quicker. Christiansburg enters year six under coach Alex Wilkens. The program is coming...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
wfxrtv.com
Body matching description of missing man found in Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than a week after a man disappeared in Alleghany County, authorities announced the discovery of a dead body that matches the missing man’s general description. According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Matthew Walton was last seen walking in the area...
Comments / 0