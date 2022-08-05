Ladder truck need, ResCare concerns aired July 18

by Maggie Stanwood

Contributing Writer

In a work session on July 18, the Elk River City Council discussed buying an aerial ladder truck for the fire department and emergency service calls to ResCare.

The current aerial ladder truck for the Elk River Fire Department was purchased in 1989 and went into service in 1990 with a refurbishment in 2014, Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said during the work session.

Dickinson said anything built prior to 1991 doesn’t have current safety features. He said the fire department uses the equipment on a daily basis to respond to fires and reach higher areas safely for fires and rescues.

Mayor John Dietz asked how much the department would get to sell it for and if grants would be available to purchase a new one. Dickinson said he was working on a federal grant but wasn’t expecting the department to get it and believes the current truck could be sold to another country.

A new aerial ladder truck would cost $1.6 million to $1.7 million and the department would receive it in about two years. The city would be required to pay a down payment, which is normally about 25%, and then the balance when the truck is received. The equipment is expected to last about 30 years.

Council members asked staff to look into using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the truck.

ARPA provides funds intended to help mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ResCare call volume

Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen said there have been 108 emergency service calls in two years to ResCare, a voluntary psychiatric rehabilitation center in Elk River – the majority of which were for mental health or medical calls.

Several residents who live near ResCare spoke during the work session and expressed concern about the facility and the patients, and said these calls to the center might be underreported.

One resident said he had a person from the facility “wander” into his garage and ask him for beer, a job, and dinner. He said he would like a fence installed around the property and that if someone else were to come on his property it would be “dangerous.”

Another resident said 108 calls might not seem like a lot but it is for 16 people, which is the amount of beds the facility is allowed to have. She said she often hears screaming from ResCare. She and another resident said they make emergency service calls but not for every incident they notice.

Council members requested staff set up a meeting with ResCare to discuss the issues residents have been reporting.

“I think it should be made very clear that you can walk up and down the street but can’t walk on someone’s property unless invited,” Mayor John Dietz said.

Nierenhausen said the police will go there as often as called, but struggles with “hypotheticals.”

“They’re citizens, they’re allowed to walk among us,” he said.

In other discussions at the July 18 work session, the council:

•Heard from Nierenhausen on a proposed city ordinance to close city parks from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nierenhausen said this would allow the department to remove cars from the parking lots during that time period as there had been overflow parking in the parks’ parking lots during the winter. He will bring a proposal forward to a future council meeting.

•Heard from staff on the 2023 budget overview. The council has scheduled budget work session for July 25 and another on Aug. 8. The maximum tax levy would be approved in September. City staff said there are new requirements taxing entities must provide to residents indicating a levy increase or decrease from the previous year and summary budget information. Dietz asked city staff to look at using ARPA funds for one-time expenditures to help reduce the impact on the tax levy.