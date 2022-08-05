ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for inappropriately touching 8-year-old girl in 2016

KSAT 12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksat.com

Comments / 9

Conejito
3d ago

Finally a just verdict and punishment. First time I hear of conservative sentences as it should be. He commuted two crimes that earned him those eighteen years punishment. I praise the judge for sticking to verdict. And to this girl’s courage and parents knowledge in seeing something was not right. They stopped the abuse and got a child abuser off the street. Placed him where he belongs for a long time. Let’s hope that that the justice system continues working and he’s not let out early for as they call it “good behavior.”

Reply(1)
9
O' Doylerules$
3d ago

The jury sentenced Diaz to 18 years in prison for the first two counts and 10 more years for the third count, totaling 46 years. Glad this guy wasn't my math teacher.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD looking for missing 13-year-old

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on July 27, officials said. Marissa Ann Marie Hurni was last seen in the 9700 block of South Presa Street on July 27. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants with a nightmare before Christmas logo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio landlord allegedly set house on fire after tenants were late paying rent

A San Antonio landlord was arrested Sunday evening on allegations that she set a house on fire because she was mad a tenant was late with rent, KSAT reports. San Antonio police were initially called to the 1000 block of Lamar Street on the city’s East Side after a tenant reported that his landlord, 35-year-old Elizabeth Flores Romo, had broken in and set fire to his door frame, the station repots, citing arrest documents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy