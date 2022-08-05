High Temps Will Drop Nearly 40 Degrees in Billings on Saturday 8/5

Read on newstalk955.com
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Longer sleeves and pant legs for Saturday
Cooler air digging in from the north teams up with moisture streaming in from the south for a cooler and wetter day on Saturday. Then the heat returns quickly.
Portion of Stillwater River closed after exposed pipeline discovered
An exposed natural gas pipeline has created a dangerous obstacle in the river and is impeding floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it.
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Major Repairs Begin in Yellowstone to Address Flooding
According to a press release by Yellowstone National Park, major construction repairs began on Tuesday. The work will be done on damaged sections of the park’s Northeast Entrance Road near Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, with repairs on two areas estimated to be completed by Oct. 15 of this year.
Solid Waste picks up 100,000 pounds of debris in one day after storm
The City of Billings Solid Waste Division will continue its Saturday service for at least another two weeks after picking up 100,000 pounds of debris last Saturday after a large storm on July 24.
Montana Black Bear Gets Trapped in ‘Su-BEAR-Ru’ for Over 8 Hours
If you had to think of the most popular vehicle in Montana, you would probably lean towards an F-150 or Ram 1500. But, in all fairness, the vehicle of choice for many Montanans is a Subaru Outback. You cannot throw a rock in Missoula without hitting a Subaru. But, have you ever heard of a Su-Bear-Ru?
Pump failure forces early closure of South Park pool in Billings
As we head into another hot week here in the magic city, Billings pools will be packed. But families now have one fewer place to swim as the South Park Pool has unexpectedly closed for the season.
CodeRED warning system growing in Yellowstone County
The system called CodeRED has been up and running in for about 3.5 years, but some residents still don't know about it.
yourbigsky.com
Traffic Alert: Monday – City of Billings closing lanes on 24th St.
The City of Billings Public Works wants drivers in Billings to know about lane closures on part of 24th Street starting Monday. Monday, August 8th through Friday, August 12th, expect some delays on 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive. Chick-fil-A Water service tie-in work is requiring lane closures impacting southbound traffic at 24th St. and Rosebud Drive.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Bear break-ins continue in Red Lodge
The infamous bear burglar in Red Lodge has struck again this time breaking into the vehicle of Gary and Peggy Toombs.
Highlights from the Magic City Blues Fest in Billings
If I had to sum up the night- we showed up for Whiskey Myers, and we stayed for King Solomon Hicks. What a lineup at Friday night's Magic City Blues Festival. The Magic City Blues Fest had a great lineup for Saturday as well. My wife and I were able to enjoy Friday night's lineup.
Bear spends night in Red Lodge couple's car
After eight straight hours in a car, any of us may get a little cranky. So it was no surprise that the bear was more than eager to get out of Mike and Maria Pilati's vehicle.
Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US
We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
It’s Not That Bright. Why is Laurel Nicknamed “The City of Lights”?
If you regularly drive between Billings and Laurel you've probably seen the small, yellow billboard on the side of I-90 that says something like, "Laurel, the City of Lights!", with painted Christmas lights on it and some other verbiage I can't really remember. I would have stopped to take a picture, but... that would be fairly reckless. My luck, I'd get a ticket.
New teepee set up in Billings as part of 'Welcome to Indian Country' event
Welcome to Indian Country will be held at the Red Oxx Aug. 13 and will be the first of the seven part Sukin Series put on by The Billings Symphony.
Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Billings, Overland Ave Closed for Investigation
Billings Police are on the scene of another fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred just after noon today (Friday 8/5). According to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, a man lost control of his motorcycle and "collided with a tree" near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Peach Tree Road. According...
Fatal Crash Near Billings Airport, Roads Closed for Hours
Billings Police and Fire are on the scene of a fatal crash that closed Airport Road just before 3 pm on Thursday afternoon (8/4). According to a press release from the City of Billings, the closure of Airport Road from the 27th Street roundabout and east to Main Street could last up to 2 hours, which would be approximately 5:30 pm.
Trap Shoot for Families in Need at Billings Trap Club Next Weekend
Practice your marksmanship skills, Billings. The 27th Annual Chase Hawks Memorial Association Trap Shoot is set to bring sharpshooters together, both young and old, for a fantastic cause. Prizes galore, and awesome activities are on the slate at the Billings Trap Club. What is the Chase Hawks Memorial Association?. For...
Retro and Rock n Roll T-Shirts Popular on Billings Store Shelves
Think about it. If I asked you to describe what someone wears in Bozeman or Missoula, I know right away what you will probably say. Or, how do people dress in Miles City? But Billings... we're a little bit of everything. Sure, there are plenty of puffy Northface vests and Berkinstocks in the Magic City, but you're just as likely to see someone in a Carhart jacket or a tank top.
