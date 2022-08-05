Trial for accused killer of Zoe Campos to start in 10 days

Read on www.kcbd.com
Report gives new details in arson at Lubbock Schlotzky’s
LUBBOCK, Texas — An offense report by the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office offered new details on an arson at a Schlotzky’s location in Lubbock on August 1. According to the report, there were two separates fires set. One was in the kitchen and the other was in the owner’s office. The owners provided an image […]
Man arrested for impersonating an officer in Hockley County
LEVELLAND, Texas— A man was arrested on Friday for impersonating a public servant. Ethan Farias, 17, was arrested and charged after he was accused of trying to pull over a vehicle on State Highway 114. Officials said he “posed as the police”. According to Hockley County Sherriff’s Office,...
LPD said Sunday morning shooting turned fatal
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a Sunday morning shooting in the area of East 42nd Street resulted in the death of one victim. Police said Brandon Lloyd, 22, was found shot and was transported to the University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
Tuesday morning top stories: Slaton police may change police dispatch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. EMS took one person to the hospital with moderate injuries. Officers found the suspects at a nearby apartment complex. Details here: 3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting. FBI executes search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago estate.
Police investigate report of man ‘exposing’ himself at Lubbock school playground
The suspect was arrested on charges unrelated to the playground incident and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to police reports.
Zoe Campos murder confession will not get thrown out, judge rules
LUBBOCK, Texas— A judge will not throw out the confession of Carlos Rodriquez in the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney. The defense team for Rodriquez attempted to get his confession thrown out in a Lubbock courtroom on Thursday. Rodriquez admitted in November...
City of Slaton considers transferring dispatch services to Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Slaton is considering entering an agreement with Lubbock County for dispatch services, something city officials say would save money, but residents have some concerns. Sheriff Kelly Rowe says Slaton is the last municipality in Lubbock County to use its own dispatch services. If the City enters the agreement, 911 calls from Slaton would go to the Lubbock County dispatch center, but Slaton officers would still respond to scenes.
One injured after shooting Monday afternoon, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue. One person suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The call was initiated just before 1:00 p.m., LPD said. Three suspects were located and arrested, according to LPD. Police had no further information as of […]
Lubbock County unveils fix to jail records portal
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners unveiled a new portal to access jail records on Monday, the first fix to issues that had local attorneys concerned about accessibility to public records last August. “One of the aspects of our software conversion that was causing a lot of headaches was this portal,” County Judge Curtis Parrish […]
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in East Lubbock that left one person dead near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for shots fired in the area of East 42nd Street...
Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39...
Former Texas Tech Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial After 10 Years
A Lubbock judge ruled that a man accused of murder was competent enough to stand trial after 10 years. KAMC news reported that 29-year-old Sampson Oguntope was declared competent to stand trial for the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Grey. Back in February of 2012, 19-year-old Oguntope broke into Grey's...
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing, Can You Help?
One of the worst things for a parent is for their own child to go missing. Too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured during early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured during a shooting in East Lubbock. A single mother has graduated from Texas Tech after a chance meeting with the Chancellor on a plane ride. Erica Flores is a mother of three who happened to sit next to...
Lubbock man gets jail, probation in deadly drunk driving crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A drunk driver in a deadly 2017 crash pleaded guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter and was sentenced to 120 days of jail time with 10 years of probation, according to the Lubbock District Attorney’s office. Maxwell Ezell, 24 at the time of the crash, was driving a Chevy Camaro in the 6200 block […]
Saturday morning top stories: Trial for alleged killer of Zoe Campos trial to start soon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The man who admitted to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos will be put on trial within the next two weeks. Judge Douglas Freitag declared that Carlos Rodriquez’s confession would be admissible in court. The trail date is set for Aug 15. The story...
Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maxwell Ezell was handed a 10-year probated sentence and 120 days of jail time for a manslaughter conviction in the death of Tanya Jones in 2017. In the early morning hours of March 12, 2017, in the 6200 block of 19th Street, a Camaro driven by Maxwell Ezell struck the back of a Mazda being driven by Tanya Jones at an extremely high rate of speed before rear-ending another vehicle stopped at the northbound stop sign of 1900 Kewanee. Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.
