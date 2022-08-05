Governor Little Appoints Eva Nye to Late Husband's Dist. 29 Legislative Seat

Read on www.kpvi.com
Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area
The Idaho Falls City Council is working to find a better solution for homelessness in the area. The post Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area appeared first on Local News 8.
Can You Legally Gather and Eat Roadkill in Idaho and Why Would You?
I just got home from a family vacation to California and we saw a lot of roadkill along the way. I’m the dad who will point it out every single time, but I have never had any desire to pull my car over and load the carcass into the back seat so we could take it home for dinner.
Low-income renters in Idaho received less assistance in 2021 than in other states
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The lowest income renters in Idaho received less rental assistance compared to other states in 2021, according to a study published by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. Kendra Knighten, a policy associate with the policy center and...
Idaho School Districts Wants American Flag in Every Classroom
A local Idaho school district will consider a proposal to allow the American and state flags to be displayed in every classroom. For most Americans who are baby boomers or Generation Xers, American Flags were displayed prominently in their classrooms. American children used to start their day by saying the Pledge of Allegiance, but many districts across the state and country haven't required students to recite the pledge.
Ohio, Michigan charter schools sue Biden administration
(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio and Michigan charter schools sued the Biden administration today, claiming a new rule that requires charter schools to prove public schools are over-enrolled is illegal. The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, includes...
Newcomers will represent at least 32% of Vermont’s state legislative seats next year
Fifty-seven state legislative seats up for election in Vermont this year are open, meaning no incumbents filed to run. This represents 32% of the state’s legislature, a marked increase compared to recent election cycles. Since no incumbents are present, newcomers are guaranteed to win all open seats. Vermont restructured...
Sanford Bishop named farm group's Legislator of Year
SAVANNAH — The National Association of Farm Service Agency County Office Employees presented Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., its Legislator of the Year award during its national convention here. Farm Service Agency county office employees are the bridge between U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and farmers as well as ranchers.
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Axne, Nunn among planned Soapbox speakers at State Fair
More than two dozen candidates for office in Iowa are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Iowa State Fair at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox, according to the paper’s website. The event will be held throughout the fair along the Grand Concourse in front of the Horner...
eastidahonews.com
Why you didn’t see the Junior Posse at the War Bonnet rodeo this year
IDAHO FALLS – Those who attended the War Bonnet Rodeo in Idaho Falls may have noticed something was missing from this year’s event. The Bonneville County Junior Posse has been an integral part of the rodeo’s kickoff event and performance line-up since 2017, but earlier this year the city of Idaho Falls opted to discontinue the program.
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers...
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
Idaho Department of Lands responding to wildfire near Priest Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in Bonner County. The fire is estimated to be about 15 acres. The fire is at the Lion Creek drainage, east of Priest Lake State Park. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Montana
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
Nebraska's COVID cases flat but higher than past school openers
As Nebraskans prepare to start a new school year, new COVID-19 cases are running at almost double the rate they have been the past two years. Nebraska recorded 3,726 new cases last week, down slightly from 4,120 the previous week and roughly flat compared to two weeks ago, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the week ending Friday. Cases in the state have generally been running between 3,000 and 4,000 cases for the past nine weeks.
University Mourns the Loss of Chris Jackson
On Monday, Idaho State University learned of the tragic death of Chris Jackson. Chris has served the University as the Program Coordinator for Alaska Programs in the Skaggs College of Pharmacy for the last five years. Chris will be remembered as a kind, caring, and hard-working member of our campus...
More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff
Perhaps an unusual sight in the early hours of a Sunday morning, McCowin Park was filled with excited spectators, for many it was a chance to see a hot air balloon take off for the first time. Balloons were cleared for takeoff around 7 am Sunday morning. The post Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff appeared first on Local News 8.
