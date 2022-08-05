ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnSyx_0h6gP9xa00

SAN DIEGO – A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday .

The site in El Cajon, located off North Magnolia Avenue just near Interstate 8 west, will offer a safe place to park for those who are living in their car, without the risk of being ticketed, towed or losing their vehicle completely, according to a video posted by the San Diego County Communications Center.

New housing facility in San Diego to accommodate homeless senior citizens

The project is driven by multiple agencies in the area including San Diego County’s Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities, Crisis House, The Alpha Project and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Previously, many homeless in the area had gathered in the reformed freeway underpass area, which became a commonly complained about issue among East County residents.

“Before, you know, it was overrun with encampments, tents, garbage, all kinds of activity that was going on. Since then, the area has been completely cleared out,” said Teresa Smith, CEO of Dreams For Change, an organization that creates safe parking sites.

A spokesperson for San Diego County said Friday that everyone who was living in the space before the cleanup was offered housing vouchers and other resources in place to support those experiencing homelessness.

Chula Vista’s 1st homeless shelter with individual units begins construction

Representatives for San Diego County say that the “need is exploding” for spaces like the newly created one in El Cajon and that other trial runs similar to the East County site have been successful and that hopes are high for this one, as well.

“Safe Park is a very unique, cost-effective way to assist these types of individuals to access those resources and to really move from their car to housing without actually ending up on the street,” one county spokesperson said.

The site will officially open to those in need on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 9

Drewniverse
3d ago

The homeless car campers aren't all worthless drug addicts. I really hope this program is successful.

Reply
10
Saveyourself
3d ago

This will be a violence, criminal and drug infested war zone until they force them out and clean it up.. But All the local and State politicians will keep lining their pockets with all the misappropriated tax dollars they constantly throw at the homeless issue!

Reply
5
It's just me!
3d ago

Finally East County is helping the homeless with vehicles. Nice start

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
El Cajon, CA
Society
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
El Cajon, CA
Government
kusi.com

San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

No Longer America’s Finest City?

It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Vouchers#Homeless Shelter#The Alpha Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
coolsandiegosights.com

Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.

John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
CORONADO, CA
Times of San Diego

As South Bay Office Vacancies Fall, Investor Buys Chula Vista Building for $8.8M

A 28,700-square-foot office and medical building in Chula Vista has been sold to an out-of-town private investor for $8.8 million, a real estate services firm announced. CBRE’s Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris, Chris Williams and Ramin Salehi represented the seller, Coseo Properties Inc. Non-local investors have shown”phenomenal interest”...
CHULA VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy