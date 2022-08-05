Estuary program releases Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan for public comment

Read on weartv.com
Public town hall held in Santa Rosa County regarding Jubilee project
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A public town hall was held in Santa Rosa County Monday night for the proposed Jubilee project. Project developers, the Eagle Group, say Jubilee will include homes, commercial properties and dedicated areas for farming. They recently asked the county to rezone the property to allow...
Over 100 teaching jobs unfilled as Northwest Florida school year set to begin
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As summer break comes to a close, the number of open jobs in Northwest Florida school districts are alarming. More than 100 teaching jobs are still available from Escambia to Okaloosa County Schools. From English, Math, Science and Reading, the state of Florida is in dire...
'It's just tasteless': Family criticizes use of Cassie Carli case in political ad
NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. -- The family of a Navarre Beach mother found dead is criticizing the use of her case in a new political flyer. The ad alleges Santa Rosa County Commission Candidate Kerry Smith is a domestic abuser -- which he says isn't true. It uses headlines about Cassie...
Pensacola native sworn-in as Minneapolis' first Commissioner of Community Safety
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis swore in its first Commissioner of Community Safety on Monday. Pensacola native Dr. Cedric Alexander is a former police chief with decades of law enforcement experience from across the U.S. Back in 2019, the City of Pensacola hired him to elevate officer training following the shooting of...
Baptist Health Care Foundation Stepping Out in Style Fashion Show
Sponsorship opportunities are available for the 46th annual Stepping Out in Style Fashion Show, presented by the Women’s Board of Baptist Health Care Foundation. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event features professional and local...
Another Pensacola contractor under fire by clients
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Another Pensacola contractor is being accused of ripping off his customers, and could also have his contractors license revoked this week if he doesn't pay back a former client. Jesse LaCoste is the brother in law of Matthew Banks, another contractor Channel 3 looked into last week.
An Angel fulfills her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's lots of excited anticipation as children get ready for the new school year. "I grew up in a family of teachers," Macy Peaden, Global Learning Academy teacher said. "My mom was a teacher, my grandma my grandpa, all my aunts. When I got to college and got to have that experience in the classroom as an intern and I just fell in love really with the relationships I made the kids and the bonds we had."
All escape safely from overnight fire at Ferry Pass home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews put out a large fire early Monday morning at a Ferry Pass home. Escambia County Fire Rescue units were called at 3:40 a.m. to a home in the 3400 block of River Garden Circle. "Upon arrival, the garage was fully engulfed in flames with flames...
Deputies investigating homicide in Escambia County; Woman wanted for questioning
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a homicide Monday in Escambia County. Deputies were called to a home on the 8000-block of Walnut Ave. early Monday morning. The sheriff's office says a death investigation began before it was later ruled a homicide. There are no suspects at...
RV catches fire at Dixie RV in Mossy Head
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue was called out to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon in the Mossy Head community. According to rescue crew's, firefighter's received a call at approximately 1:39 p.m. to head out to Dixie RV to put out a RV reportedly engulfed in flames. Firefighter's...
UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate 47-year-old missing woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have located 47-year-old Jeannine Peterson Monday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen a week ago. Jeannine Peterson, 47, was last seen last Monday at a bus stop located in front of...
Man charged in Century bar brawl wanted for probation violation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One of the seven men arrested in the Century bar brawl earlier this year is wanted for violation of probation. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Preston David Perry, 31, of Pace, is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call Crime...
Pensacola 19-year-old charged with robbery at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old is accused of robbing two people of $650 with a gun in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Tyree Malik Baldwin was arrested last Friday on a charge of robbery with a firearm. The incident took place on July 2 at a home...
Deputies: Missing 44-year-old man last seen in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered man Sunday morning. 44-year-old Jeremy Keith Estes was last seen Saturday on the 200-block of Pensacola Beach Blvd. Deputies say Estes clothing description is unknown at this time. If you have any information, call the ECSO...
Report: Woman dies after car struck pole in Pace parking lot
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after her car struck a pole in a Pace parking lot Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the single vehicle crash took place at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of 4187 Hwy 90 in Pace.
