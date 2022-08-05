Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died in his Chattanooga hometown

Read on foxchattanooga.com
Despite 1,000 Tennessee teacher vacancies, Hamilton County Schools avoid mass shortage
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Schools across the state are suffering massive teacher vacancies, but Hamilton County seems to be an exception. Tennessee currently has around 1,000 open teacher positions, but Hamilton County only represents 37 of those spots. Chief Talent Officer Penny Murray said in a phone call that 18...
One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
Prison gang leader serving for Hamilton Co murder sentenced to life on additional charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee prison gang leader with previous charges in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison for drug and money laundering offenses Monday, according to the DOJ. 44-year-old Charles Elsea Jr., a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, was convicted by a jury...
With COVID-19 numbers rising, will Hamilton Co parents have their child mask up in school?
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Classes for Hamilton County Schools start back up Wednesday, and the county is a high transmission zone for COVID-19, according to the CDC. The CDC recommends people in high transmission zones to wear masks indoors. School board member Karitsa Mosley Jones says she and her...
Chattanooga Police make arrest in Saturday stabbing.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says one person faces charges after a man was stabbed Saturday. Police responded to the 4000 block of McCahill Road. There, they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that witnesses on scene reported the suspect and victim had stopped to...
Family wants justice after plea deal reduces Cleveland murderer's sentence
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man convicted in the 2020 death of a Cleveland man will now spend less time in prison. In Bradley County court Monday, Matthew David Thomas's first-degree murder life sentence was changed to a second-degree murder 15-year sentence. Now the family of the victim, Chris Wingard,...
Trion authorities searching for driver who hit utility pole, triggering road closures
TRION, Georgia — The Trion Fire Department is asking for the public's help in finding the driver who allegedly hit a utility pole Tuesday morning. They say Tavern Lane from Gray Street to Moore Street is shut down after a vehicle hit a power pole and left the scene.
