Lubbock, TX

rock101lubbock.com

Play It Again Sports is Coming Back to Lubbock

Used sports and fitness gear store, Play It Again Sports, is coming back to Lubbock later this year. Play It Again Sports originally had a location off of 50th street next to clothing store, Once Upon a Child. At Play It Again Sports, one can shop used sports equipment and...
LUBBOCK, Texas
rock101lubbock.com

Snider names Roya St. Clair assistant coach

LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a three-year stint at Washington University in St. Louis, head coach Craig Snider welcomes Roya St. Clair as an assistant coach, the squad announced Tuesday. St. Clair heads to Lubbock after three years with the Bears, including an NCAA DII2 Regional appearance in 2022. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox34.com

Texas Tech Club multi-million dollar renovation nearing completion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A behind-the-scenes look at the multi-million dollar renovation of the Texas Tech Club has just been released. Just in time for the 2022 season, the Texas Tech Club showed updated renderings of the newly renovated space that members will be able to enjoy for the upcoming Tech football season. Tech’s yearly Last Call Before Football will be the first event for members to see the new club.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Athens, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing, Can You Help?

One of the worst things for a parent is for their own child to go missing. Too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football: A Shot Putter Joins the Team

Definitely had time to do a non-transcript over the weekend. This video was published on Saturday morning, but just didn’t get watching it until Sunday, so I figured I might as well wait until Monday to publish. Normal disclaimer, these are not direct quotes, just me typing as fast as I can while watching the video.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock

A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock locals raising money to turn old Billy Meeks Center into sober living and recovery nonprofit

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three individuals recovering from addiction want to give back to the community that is saved their lives by starting a nonprofit recovery center, the three cofounders of Inspire LBK told KLBK News on Monday. “When drug addiction is involved, it stems from somewhere. It stems from childhood abuse. It stems from sexual […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Place
Athens
Place
Europe
Sports
Texas Tech University
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Sports
KCBD

Hit and miss storms and showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms and showers, off and on, will be scattered over the KCBD viewing area the next several days and nights. Many spots will receive rain. A few, downpours. A few, may miss out. The above may sound familiar. On a daily basis, the forecast is not...
LUBBOCK, TX
rock101lubbock.com

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock The 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing

Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12

LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are looking for a new fur baby or two, the Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12 . These dogs will be spayed or neutered, chipped and ready to meet their new family. This event will take place at the small dog side at the Mackenzie Dog Park. You can get all the details at ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/animal-services/events.
LUBBOCK, TX
rock101lubbock.com

Gypsy Jayne at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase 2022

Microphone in hand for singing or presentation speech with nature green summer garden and orange light background. Gypsy Jayne will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Gypsy Jayne is an energizing shot of pure passion. Earthy eclecticism (think old-school country,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Code Enforcement in South Overton neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will be in the South Overton neighborhood on August 10, 2022, for a neighborhood deployment exercise. The purpose of the exercise is to identify any code violations such as substandard housing, junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, and other...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home

This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
LUBBOCK, TX

