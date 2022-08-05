The recruitment of Orlando (Fla.) Olympia four-star defensive lineman Kamran James is winding down. According to 247Sports Southeast analyst Andrew Ivins on the Preps to Pros show on Youtube, James is set to make his decision by the end of this weekend. Swamp247 has also confirmed the expected date for that decision is likely this coming Sunday. Florida and Georgia are the two schools who have hosted him on campus as of late. He's visited Florida numerous times this year alone, with three of four of those trips being in the months of June and July.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO