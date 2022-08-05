ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Top247 DL Kamran James sets commitment date

The recruitment of Orlando (Fla.) Olympia four-star defensive lineman Kamran James is winding down. According to 247Sports Southeast analyst Andrew Ivins on the Preps to Pros show on Youtube, James is set to make his decision by the end of this weekend. Swamp247 has also confirmed the expected date for that decision is likely this coming Sunday. Florida and Georgia are the two schools who have hosted him on campus as of late. He's visited Florida numerous times this year alone, with three of four of those trips being in the months of June and July.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida opening opponents included in coaches poll top 25

Florida’s schedule to open its first season under the direction of head coach Billy Napier is relatively unforgiving with matchups against Utah, Kentucky and Tennessee making up three of its first four games. On Aug. 4, 247Sports evaluated the Gators to have the toughest September schedule in college football,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: SEC Challenges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are just a few days into Gator football camp and already I can sense a change. As the season gets closer, fans begin to throw away pessimism they might have about their team and the rooting interest takes over. Of course, Florida can upset nationally ranked Utah in its opener. We can hang with Georgia! We’ll prove all the skeptics wrong, we’ll surprise people and we’ll get to the SEC Championship Game!
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

McDonald calls the Florida Gators one of his top schools

The Florida Gators hosted many of their top targets on campus at the end of July for Friday Night Lights and the cookout. Defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (6-3, 310, Suwanee, GA. North Gwinnett) was on campus on Saturday and he enjoyed the events the staff had planned for the recruits.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator Richardson coming into his own in fall camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The start of week two for Florida’s fall camp means position battles are heating up and the caliber of play must rise with the steamy temperatures. The purpose of camp is to help players hone, refine, and ingrain the proper techniques and skills they’ll need...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Big things come in small packages

There are two teams in the area who have a chance to win a football state title this year, but if you’re not from Gilchrist County you may not know about another area football team that was in the state championship game last season. Riverside Christian School, a small...
TRENTON, FL
Anthony Salazar

Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida State

Fleming Island four-star running back Samuel Singleton announced his commitment to FSU Friday night over offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and LSU. FSU head coach Mike Norvell released a statement on his Twitter last night about Singleton’s commitment to the Seminoles. “Great day to be a Florida State Seminole! Playmaker is coming and speed is coming with him to Tribe 23 and a part of the Nole Family. Future is bright in Tallahassee,” said Norvell.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs. These...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Antisemitic flyers turn up in Gainesville neighborhoods, police seek tips

Several Gainesville residents reported antisemitic literature being left outside their homes. People that live in Sutters Landing describe the neighborhood as being filled with diversity, joy and peace. After receiving letters filled with hate, people are upset. "This is a very diversified neighborhood. I have friends of every sex, color,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Class starts back for public school students this week, but Levy County families got one last day of summer fun in. The group, ‘We Soar’, along with other groups held their 28th annual Back to school Bash drive thru in Williston. On Saturday, more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and prizes were given out to students from pre-k to college.
WILLISTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Cotton Club Museum chair honored

Vivian Washington Filer says that while a spotlight often shines on her, it is the people around her who deserve recognition for the work they do to help preserve history. Filer is the chair and founder of the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center board, a role she takes on with pride along with her efforts in storytelling African American history.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pickleball tournament raises $5K for ElderCare of Alachua County

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day indoor pickleball tournament raised about $5,000 for ElderCare of Alachua County this weekend. More than 140 pickleball players of all ages and skill levels played in the tournament at the Legacy Park Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday. $10 from the players and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday

CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
CROSS CREEK, FL

