Holocaust survivor, Mt. Pleasant resident passes away at the age of 103

live5news.com
New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.
live5news.com
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to...
abcnews4.com
Teen cancer survivor becomes Charleston County Sheriff's deputy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Nick Price is officially a deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office!. Price was sworn in by Sheriff Kristin Graziano on Monday. “I am energized and amazed by Nick’s story and his tenacity to give back to a community he loves. I have encouraged him to continue to tell his story, and we will give him the platform and support to tell it. Nick will impact lives and give hope to people who have had similar experiences. We couldn’t ask for a better role model to be a part of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office family," Graziano said in a statement.
abcnews4.com
Safe Kids Charleston Area hosting backpack giveaway Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Wednesday will be a special day in North Charleston, as Safe Kids Charleston Area is hosting a backpack giveaway. From 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 5018 Rivers Avenue, group will be partnering with the North Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS to give out free backpacks.
abcnews4.com
NCPD to host school supply giveaway on Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department will be giving away school supplies and food to students this Saturday. The department has a supply giveaway and "fun day" scheduled for Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to free school supplies for...
Charleston City Paper
15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston
From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
Charleston City Paper
Mount Pleasant nonprofit gets $1 million donation
Mount Pleasant nonprofit East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) received a $1 million endowment, its largest donation since its founding in 1989. Nonprofit Adele A. & Harold J. Westbrook Foundation gifted the funds to support ECCO’s “Beyond Our Walls” campaign, which will renovate its Six Mile Road facility, purchase a mobile office to serve rural communities and secure a fleet of vehicles to provide transportation to those in need. The Westbrook family has supported and volunteered with ECCO since its founding.
blufftontoday.com
This Month in South Carolina History: The H.L. Hunley sinks for the first time
Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on Feb. 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston. Prior to its history-making attack and subsequent disappearance, the...
Fort Sumter temporarily closed following discovery of a historic ordnance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An item believed to be a historic ordnance was safely removed from Fort Sumter over the weekend. The fort, now a popular tourist destination that sits on an island in the middle of Charleston Harbor, was closed on Saturday after the ordnance was discovered, according to officials with Fort Sumter National […]
DD2 art teacher recognized as keynote speaker
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Dorchester District Two teacher was selected as the keynote speaker for the Nebraska Art Teachers Association’s annual convention in October. Mr. Daniel Bryant, an art teacher at Oakbrook Elementary School will be the keynote speaker at the Nebraska Art Teachers Association’s annual convention. DD2 calls Bryant an advocate for art […]
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach officials consider strengthening protections for loggerhead sea turtles
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach City Council will have a work session meeting Tuesday to discuss multiple issues. Video: Newly hatched sea turtles emerge from nest on Folly Beach. One item on the agenda is an amendment to the Folly Beach Code of Ordinances that will strengthen...
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
live5news.com
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
abcnews4.com
NCPD: 2 North Charleston shooting victims helped by officers, restaurant workers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people hurt late on Monday afternoon. According to an incident report, units responded to the area of 2500 Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:40 p.m. Original Story: North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley...
abcnews4.com
Newly hatched sea turtles emerge from nest on Folly Beach | VIDEO
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Welcome to the world, little ones!. On Sunday, the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program shared video of more than two dozen sea turtles emerging from their nest and making their way to the ocean. The heartwarming hatching took place at nest number 48 on...
Group requests help from SLED in search for missing Berkeley County woman
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been four weeks since a 76-year-old Berkeley County woman went missing near her home. Ruth Jenkins was last seen during the afternoon of July 16 walking in the 1800 block of Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. Jenkins’ friends and family held a press conference […]
live5news.com
First Day Fest saves families money on school supplies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School starts in just a matter of days for students in the Lowcountry and it is time to start back-to-school shopping. However, with the rise of inflation, parents say they are spending more money on school supplies now than in years past. Hundreds of those parents...
live5news.com
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an altercation that left two women hurt Sunday night. Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m. At the Bridgeview Village apartment complex, deputies say they found a female who looked like she had been stabbed in...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour went to the scene. She said two vehicles were isolated with crime tape, and that one vehicle...
GALLERY: Viewers capture waterspouts Sunday morning
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
