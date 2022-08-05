Read on thesunpapers.com
WGMD Radio
Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest
Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
WMDT.com
Local girl spends day as City Administrator
SALISBURY, Md. – Maura Ennis of Salisbury got the chance to be City Administrator for the day on Thursday. She had a full plate signing documents, attending meetings, and even having lunch at the brand new Riverwalk Game Park. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Changes proposed to downtown intersection
Milford’s Public Works Department has identified several issues with one-way traffic on Southwest Front Street. Many of the issues, according to Mark Whitfield, City Manager, are at the intersection of Walnut Street. For this reason, the department consulted with DelDOT and Century Engineering to develop solutions. “The city went ahead and had Century Engineering do an evaluation of that and ... Read More
Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City
There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
WMDT.com
Georgetown Historical Society responds to calls to remove confederate flag at Marvel Museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Georgetown Historical Society has issued a statement in response to weeks of controversy concerning a confederate flag they fly on the grounds of their Marvel Museum. “As our name confirms, for decades our members and volunteers have been actively engaged in our beloved community to...
WMDT.com
Environmental organizations speak out against AquaCon’s proposed salmon farm
FEDERALSBURG, Md. – A 25-acre salmon farm could be coming to Delmarva. However local environmental organizations are speaking out to put a stop to this change. 47 ABC spoke with ShoreRivers to learn more about concerns with this big change being proposed ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. AquaCon a Norweigan start-up is proposing an indoor salmon farm to come to Federalsburg. Opponents at ShoreRiver say this would negatively impact the water quality and nearby habitats. Now they are providing an alternative to the farm, so it is not permitted on Delmarva.
The Dispatch
Cottage Court Site Plan Approved For Route 611
SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Planning Commission approved a site plan for a rental cottage development in West Ocean City. Last Thursday, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the site plan for a 52-unit rental cottage development. The project will be located on Route 611. “This is a cottage...
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
WMDT.com
August proclaimed Academic Preparation Month in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – A recent proclamation by the Wicomico County Council recognizes August as Academic Preparation Month. The Wicomico County NAACP Branch #7028 spearheaded the initiative, as we’re told the organization always had a focus on education. Interim President Monica Brooks says moves like this are more...
WBOC
2022 White Marlin Open Kicks Off in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - It is touted as the richest billfishing tournament in the world. Now, the White Marlin Open is back in Ocean City. Tournament Director Madelyne Rowan says over 400 boats have entered into this year's contest. "Fuel prices are more than double what they were last year,...
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
Ocean City Today
One person arrested in Ocean City for breaking into vehicles
A 50-year-old woman from Texas was arrested in Ocean City on Wednesday in connection to several vehicle break-ins that occurred downtown earlier this week. Susan Elizabeth Channell of Keller, Texas was arrested by Ocean City Police and charged with theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, two counts of theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500, and three counts of rogue and vagabond, or breaking into vehicles and stealing property.
Ocean City Today
Three men reportedly rolling ‘blunts’ in Ocean City arrested
Three Pennsylvania men face handgun and drug distribution charges after Ocean City Police were alerted the men were rolling marijuana “blunts” in a parking lot in the mid-town section of the resort. Mekhi Mason Lockhart and Nysaiah Allen Palmer, both 18, and Alexander Lee Meserole, 24, all from...
WMDT.com
“It just really feels great:” Unity day event brings community together, supports local youth
SALISBURY, Md. -The VFW Wicomico Post 10159’s Unity Day made a long-awaited return Saturday afternoon. Organizers tell us they were happy to bring the event back as it had been on hiatus due to the pandemic. Attendees of all ages got the chance to shop with local vendors and...
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Community College has a plan to combat truck industry issues
SALISBURY, Md. – Officials say the trucking industry is feeling the impact of inflation, the supply chain crisis, and high turnover rates that come with staffing shortages. As a result, a local college has extended its program to help fulfill some of those positions. Although these issues students at Wor-Wic Community College are still excited to be joining the trucking industry.
carolinecircle.com
Important Announcement Related to the Lawsuit Seeking Accountability for Police Killing of Anton Black
DENTON, MD – On Monday at 1 pm, the family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black will hold an in-person press conference in Denton, MD, to make an important announcement related to their lawsuit seeking accountability for the police killing of Anton Black. On...
Cape Gazette
Biden making an early-morning trip Aug. 7 to Rehoboth
For the fourth time this summer, President Joe Biden will be visiting his North Shores beach home. According to the Daily Guidance and Press Schedule from the White House issued Saturday, Aug. 6, the president will leave Washington, D.C., at 6:55 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Rehoboth by 7:50 a.m. Dr. Jill Biden is already in town.
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
Cape Gazette
Search for partial liver intensifies for Lewes man
Travelers heading southbound on Route 1 over the Nassau bridge will see an unusual billboard in the beach area – one calling for help in saving a young man’s life. Located on the northbound side near Delaware Beach Storage Center, the billboard references Lewes man Matt Barry, 21, who needs a partial liver transplant.
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MD
I like a steak dinner as much as the next person. In my house growing up, New York strip ruled supreme, and we always had baked potatoes and salad to boot. Throwing a steak in the skillet is no big chore, and is there anything easier to make than potatoes? However, you can't beat a grilled steak, and as someone who isn't inclined to use a grill on her own, I like to venture out to Salisbury every now and then to get my fix. Here are a few places near Salisbury where you can enjoy a steak dinner as recommended by myself and other locals.
