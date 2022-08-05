Oregon Ducks practice observations: all-Pac-12 offensive lineman T.J. Bass limited to open fall camp

Read on www.oregonlive.com
Oregon Ducks football in top 15 of preseason coaches poll
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks football team will open the 2022 season with the same ranking in the coaches poll as it had last year. The Ducks are No. 12 in the preseason poll released Monday with 734 points, second-highest among Pac-12 teams. Oregon, which finished 10-4 last season...
Texas A&M transfer Caleb Chapman looking to bring explosiveness back to Oregon Ducks passing game
EUGENE — When Caleb Chapman has played, he’s been hard to contain. The challenge has been keeping him on the field. The Oregon Ducks’ newest wide receiver, who transferred from Texas A&M, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament just two games into his true freshman season in 2018. The following season, he saw limited action in 11 games.
Oregon State’s projected depth chart after Week 1 of preseason camp
Week 1 of Oregon State’s preseason camp is in the books. Here’s how we see the two-deep for the Beavers as they begin Monday’s practice.
Shifting NCAA landscape leaves Beavers in limbo as Oregon State begins 2022 football season
On the first day of Oregon State football practice, the music pulsating from the speakers shook Prothro Field. Coming off their best season since 2013, the energy and optimism of the players seemed to match the music in the air. “They love this game,” coach Jonathan Smith, “and you can...
Oregon State forecasts a sellout for each of its six Reser Stadium 2022 home football games
Oregon State is anticipating sellouts for each of its six home games at reduced-capacity Reser Stadium this football season. Sara Elcano, OSU senior associate athletic director, said including season, student and single-game tickets, the school believes it will fill Reser’s 26,407 seats for home games. Reser is without seating...
deseret.com
2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers
247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022
The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Steven Jones at left guard on Day 2 of fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon held its second of two jersey-only practices to start fall camp once again with nearly the entire roster fully available. Besides walk-on offensive lineman Kanen Rossi, every player at least went through stretching and the first two periods of practice Saturday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Evanson: Oregon football's new staff is talking the talk, but can they walk it
The Ducks opened camp this past week and there's plenty of mystery with a staff with little experience. Well, they're off and running. The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers football teams took to the practice field this last week and in the process stoked a perpetual fire in football fans across the state. While both programs are for all intents and purposes still going through the motions as players and coaches re-familiarize themselves with the game and players they left behind roughly nine months ago, it will be all systems go this coming week as the pads go on,...
Lebanon-Express
OSU men's basketball: Transfer guard Christian Wright brings DI game experience
Christian Wright had no hard feelings when it didn’t work out after one season at the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs hired a new men’s basketball head coach, former Florida coach Mike White, this past offseason, and Wright simply wasn’t part of the plans. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound...
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
Oregon’s Indigenous language institute continues to thrive as it crosses 25-year mark
Decades of government policies aimed at forcibly assimilating Native Americans, guided by the notion of “kill the Indian and save the man,” included generations of Indigenous children ripped away from their families and placed in boarding schools, where speaking their language was forbidden. The cumulative result was the...
philomathnews.com
Many Oregonians will have to vote again on psilocybin
On a recent Monday evening, as a heatwave broiled Philomath, elected officials debated what’s been a hot topic this summer throughout Oregon cities and counties: Should they opt out of Measure 109, the initiative legalizing limited use of the hallucinogen psilocybin, before it goes into effect next year?. Measure...
Burmese cuisine is getting its due
Indian, Thai, and Chinese cuisine are all widespread and well known, but a cuisine that incorporates qualities from all three, Burmese food, isn’t nearly as popular in Oregon. Corvallis’s restaurant scene, though, just got a promising introduction to the cuisine in Nai Nai’s Burmese Snack Shack. Dishes...
Oregon wildlife rescue sees increase in patients due to wildfires, heat waves
With singed whiskers and burned paws from a wildfire, a baby bobcat wandered into a neighborhood east of Springfield in search of safety and food. Community members found the bobcat in a chicken coop and brought her into the Chintimini Wildlife Center to be treated for injuries, dehydration and parasites.
Meet the High School Journalism Institute class of 2022
Twenty students arrived at Oregon State University in Corvallis in late July with varying degrees of experience — but a shared passion for journalism. By the time they left a week later, they had reported, written and shot photographs for the 10 news stories, 20 profiles and two commentary pieces that will be published this week on OregonLive.
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
yachatsnews.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations to accommodate more traffic, lure commercial carriers
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
