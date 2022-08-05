Read on www.wcjb.com
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: West Port Wolf Pack
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The stats say the West Port Wolf Pack had a brutal 1-9 season in 2021. But all it took was a little film study for the Pack’s new head coach to realize that numbers can be misleading. “They had a brutal schedule,” said West Port’s new...
WCJB
Russell Report: SEC Challenges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are just a few days into Gator football camp and already I can sense a change. As the season gets closer, fans begin to throw away pessimism they might have about their team and the rooting interest takes over. Of course, Florida can upset nationally ranked Utah in its opener. We can hang with Georgia! We’ll prove all the skeptics wrong, we’ll surprise people and we’ll get to the SEC Championship Game!
WCJB
Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida will a competitive printmaking exhibition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - C.F. Webber Gallery opens a competitive printmaking exhibition on Monday. The event is organized by the Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida. Five cash prizes will be awarded based on the selections of Juror Janet Ballweg. She is a professor of art and head...
WCJB
Marion County Library will host an introduction to homeschool
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an introduction to homeschool at the Marion County library in Ocala on Tuesday. The event will start at 5 p.m. but there is a Q&A before that runs from 3:30 p.m. until 4:55 p.m. You can hear from homeschool experts and beloved teacher Vicki...
WCJB
University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs. These...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course...
cltampa.com
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
WCJB
Road closures throughout Gainesville expected in the coming weeks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are two Gainesville road closures to keep an eye out for in the near future. The round-a-bout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue, and the roads leading to it, will all be closed due to construction on the stormwater pipe at the road. The...
WCJB
Cade Museum leaders are judging the 13th annual Cade Prize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cade Prize began in 2010 to recognize innovators that have creative solutions to problems. The creation must fit into one of five categories. This includes environmental and agriculture, energy, IT technology, healthcare bio medical or wild card. The competition started with more than 70 applicants. After...
WCJB
Gainesville man cuts woman after trying to steal $20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after swinging a knife at and cutting a woman after an altercation involving a 20-dollar bill on Sunday. Gainesville Police Department officers say they were called after Isaiah Perry, 24, stole $20 off the balcony of an apartment on Southwest 8th Avenue in front of a woman. She and another person chased Perry away and he dropped the bill.
WCJB
Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Class starts back for public school students this week, but Levy County families got one last day of summer fun in. The group, ‘We Soar’, along with other groups held their 28th annual Back to school Bash drive thru in Williston. On Saturday, more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and prizes were given out to students from pre-k to college.
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
WCJB
Headquarters of Alachua County Democratic Party vandalized
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic Party office was vandalized late Saturday night. Alachua County Democratic Party leaders are considering security measures after their headquarters in Gainesville were vandalized Saturday night. A Gainesville police official confirms the vandalism was reported around 10 p.m. last night. Two windows are...
WCJB
Mobile home homeowner put out electrical fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All occupants from a mobile home fire on Monday are safe. Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a building fire in the Fairbanks area. It was reported to be at the 7600 block of NE 69th Ave. Crews found light smoke coming...
WCJB
Pickleball tournament raises $5K for ElderCare of Alachua County
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day indoor pickleball tournament raised about $5,000 for ElderCare of Alachua County this weekend. More than 140 pickleball players of all ages and skill levels played in the tournament at the Legacy Park Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday. $10 from the players and...
WCJB
Woman arrested for breaking to home in Alachua County and attacking another woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A woman from Gainesville was arrested for breaking into her former partner’s home and attacking a woman inside. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Diane Pierre, 23, on Sunday night. Deputies say Pierre broke into her ex’s home on Southwest 70th Terrace in Gainesville.
WCJB
Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
WCJB
Democratic headquarters in Gainesville vandalized, party members suspicious that it could be a targeted attack
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua County Democratic party are proceeding with caution after their Gainesville office was vandalized over the weekend. It happened around 10 o’clock Saturday night when someone destroyed part of the office by throwing pieces of concrete through both windows. “Almost like if...
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond
Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
WCJB
Hurricane Preparedness at Your Local ACE Hardware
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB TV20 and participating ACE hardware stores across NCFL are joining together to get you prepared for the 2022 hurricane season. Today we’re at Chiefland ACE Hardware and Farm Supply, in Chiefland, because this is your local source for all your hurricane supplies needs. Whether...
