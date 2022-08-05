ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleview, FL

WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: West Port Wolf Pack

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The stats say the West Port Wolf Pack had a brutal 1-9 season in 2021. But all it took was a little film study for the Pack’s new head coach to realize that numbers can be misleading. “They had a brutal schedule,” said West Port’s new...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: SEC Challenges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are just a few days into Gator football camp and already I can sense a change. As the season gets closer, fans begin to throw away pessimism they might have about their team and the rooting interest takes over. Of course, Florida can upset nationally ranked Utah in its opener. We can hang with Georgia! We’ll prove all the skeptics wrong, we’ll surprise people and we’ll get to the SEC Championship Game!
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs. These...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Cade Museum leaders are judging the 13th annual Cade Prize

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cade Prize began in 2010 to recognize innovators that have creative solutions to problems. The creation must fit into one of five categories. This includes environmental and agriculture, energy, IT technology, healthcare bio medical or wild card. The competition started with more than 70 applicants. After...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man cuts woman after trying to steal $20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after swinging a knife at and cutting a woman after an altercation involving a 20-dollar bill on Sunday. Gainesville Police Department officers say they were called after Isaiah Perry, 24, stole $20 off the balcony of an apartment on Southwest 8th Avenue in front of a woman. She and another person chased Perry away and he dropped the bill.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Class starts back for public school students this week, but Levy County families got one last day of summer fun in. The group, ‘We Soar’, along with other groups held their 28th annual Back to school Bash drive thru in Williston. On Saturday, more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and prizes were given out to students from pre-k to college.
WILLISTON, FL
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
WCJB

Headquarters of Alachua County Democratic Party vandalized

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic Party office was vandalized late Saturday night. Alachua County Democratic Party leaders are considering security measures after their headquarters in Gainesville were vandalized Saturday night. A Gainesville police official confirms the vandalism was reported around 10 p.m. last night. Two windows are...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Mobile home homeowner put out electrical fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All occupants from a mobile home fire on Monday are safe. Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a building fire in the Fairbanks area. It was reported to be at the 7600 block of NE 69th Ave. Crews found light smoke coming...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pickleball tournament raises $5K for ElderCare of Alachua County

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day indoor pickleball tournament raised about $5,000 for ElderCare of Alachua County this weekend. More than 140 pickleball players of all ages and skill levels played in the tournament at the Legacy Park Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday. $10 from the players and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday

CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
CROSS CREEK, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond

Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
TAMPA, FL
WCJB

Hurricane Preparedness at Your Local ACE Hardware

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB TV20 and participating ACE hardware stores across NCFL are joining together to get you prepared for the 2022 hurricane season. Today we’re at Chiefland ACE Hardware and Farm Supply, in Chiefland, because this is your local source for all your hurricane supplies needs. Whether...
CHIEFLAND, FL

