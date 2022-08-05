Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen narrowly misses podium finish in 200-meter dash at U20 worlds

Read on www.oregonlive.com
Photos: Couch racing delights at Davenport Days in Silverton
Hundreds of spectators settled in along East Main Street in downtown Silverton on Sunday for a race unlike any you’ve probably seen: cruising by couch. Teams took to the street with a modified three-wheel racer featuring a steering column and seat — be it bucket or sofa, a.k.a davenport — fashioned to a steel frame with a push bar behind it all, run on pure people power. Participants race head-to-head down the block-long course, completing the run in roughly 15 seconds.
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: A hiccup for the Thorns, a brutal ending for the Timbers
While both the Portland Timbers and Thorns have kept their unbeaten streaks alive in recent weeks, the two teams are in very different form as the season winds toward its end. On this week’s episode of Soccer Made in Portland, hosts Ryan Clarke and Chris Rifer discuss the unfortunate finish to Saturday’s Timbers match against FC Dallas and reflect on the significance of the Thorns’ draw vs. North Carolina. After two weeks off from the pod, there’s plenty else to discuss as well, including the weather in Grants Pass!
Olivia Moultrie proud of stand she took to play in NWSL
It’s been a little more than a year since Olivia Moultrie signed with the Portland Thorns after suing to join the National Women’s Soccer League at just 15 years old. For Moultrie, the lasting lesson of her legal odyssey is that women should have the same opportunities to reach the top tier of U.S. professional soccer as men — even if they’re still teenagers.
Dame Dolla Keeps It Real At Formula Zero Camp About The Mentality Of Young Athletes With People “Kissing They Ass”
Damian Lillard is paying attention to the next generation of hoopers and doesn’t like what he sees. As a result, he created the Formula Zero camp, which started last week at the YMCA in Beaverton, Oregon. The camp took 40 talented student-athletes from high school and college and placed them into Dame’s hands to learn the “formula” that gelled the Portland Trailblazers by none other than their leader, who wears jersey number “zero.”
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
‘Claydream’ tells the story of Portland animator Will Vinton, and his clash with Nike’s Phil Knight
The story of how Will Vinton built an animation empire, and then lost it to Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, is an Oregon saga rich in ambition, creativity, costly mistakes, and human drama. It’s a tale longtime Portlanders may remember well, and is explored in the documentary, “Claydream,” which opens at Cinema 21 on Friday, Aug. 12.
2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY
KATU / 2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / 2022 Chinook Winds - Marie Osmond Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
Aerial Without Limits illuminates West Linn forest with aerial dance performance (photos)
Aerial Without Limits Dance Collective, also known as A-WOL, wrapped up its final Art in the Dark performance of the summer Saturday night. The event, held at Mary S. Young Park in West Linn under old-growth trees, has been taking place annually over two weekends in July and August for over a decade. The cozy wooded location is off Oregon 43.
Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbies Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. There is no membership required for Newbies Night but dress code is strictly enforced. Couples $70. Single Woman...
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on Tuesday
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland software company lays off 15% of workforce following acquisition.
3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week
It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
Golf tourney set to replace stolen Sherwood church items
St. Francis Catholic Church is seeking to replace stolen pantry food and a Knights of Columbus trailer.A July 28 burglary and theft at St. Francis Catholic Church left the church's food pantry short of 20 dozen eggs, 300 pounds of chicken drumsticks, 50 packages of tofurkey lunch meat and 50 cans of frozen juice from freezers and refrigerators. In addition, the trailer that contains everything to cook the Knights of Columbus' chicken for local events and festivals, including the recent Robin Hood Festival, was stolen as well. Bobbi Fallon, the social action coordinator for the church, said the...
200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than 200...
SWIMMER DIES FOLLOWING WATER RESCUE FROM A TRIBUTARY OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that just after 4:00 P.M., on Friday, July 29, 2022, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Corbett and Gresham Fire Departments responded to the Sandy River near Dabney State Park for a report of a water rescue.
Portland’s weather Tuesday includes chance of isolated early showers, then gradual clearing; high 87
Early scattered showers are possible across the region Tuesday as monsoonal moisture is brought northward from California. The National Weather Service says the best chances of showers are across the Cascades. The mountains may also see thunderstorms during the day and overnight. Valley locations have a slight chance of thunder as well, especially east of Interstate 5.
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Burmese cuisine is getting its due
Indian, Thai, and Chinese cuisine are all widespread and well known, but a cuisine that incorporates qualities from all three, Burmese food, isn’t nearly as popular in Oregon. Corvallis’s restaurant scene, though, just got a promising introduction to the cuisine in Nai Nai’s Burmese Snack Shack. Dishes...
At long last, West Linn welcomes Willamette Garage food cart pod
Willamette Garage had a soft opening last week, with more carts set to open soonWest Linn residents have eagerly anticipated the opening of Willamette Garage, a food cart pod on Willamette Falls Drive, for several months. Their wait finally ended last week as Willamette Garage welcomed its first customers Tuesday, Aug. 2. With several incoming food carts still working on their permits and work on the bar still underway, last week's opening was somewhat limited. The pod introduced four food carts: Street Heat, Electric Slider Company, Pinto Thai and Sushi San; a small beverage stand also served beer, wine...
Third summer heat wave starts Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All good things must come to an end. Yes, I’m talking about summer days that are user-friendly. Here we go, another heat wave. Saturday is our “warm up” day. By the time you’re sinking your teeth into that roast beef sandwich for lunch, Portland will already be in the 80s. By the afternoon, we’ll likely be wiping our brows in 90-degree heat, or approaching mid 90s.
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
