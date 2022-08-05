ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen narrowly misses podium finish in 200-meter dash at U20 worlds

By Nik Streng
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Photos: Couch racing delights at Davenport Days in Silverton

Hundreds of spectators settled in along East Main Street in downtown Silverton on Sunday for a race unlike any you’ve probably seen: cruising by couch. Teams took to the street with a modified three-wheel racer featuring a steering column and seat — be it bucket or sofa, a.k.a davenport — fashioned to a steel frame with a push bar behind it all, run on pure people power. Participants race head-to-head down the block-long course, completing the run in roughly 15 seconds.
SILVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Soccer Made in Portland podcast: A hiccup for the Thorns, a brutal ending for the Timbers

While both the Portland Timbers and Thorns have kept their unbeaten streaks alive in recent weeks, the two teams are in very different form as the season winds toward its end. On this week’s episode of Soccer Made in Portland, hosts Ryan Clarke and Chris Rifer discuss the unfortunate finish to Saturday’s Timbers match against FC Dallas and reflect on the significance of the Thorns’ draw vs. North Carolina. After two weeks off from the pod, there’s plenty else to discuss as well, including the weather in Grants Pass!
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Olivia Moultrie proud of stand she took to play in NWSL

It’s been a little more than a year since Olivia Moultrie signed with the Portland Thorns after suing to join the National Women’s Soccer League at just 15 years old. For Moultrie, the lasting lesson of her legal odyssey is that women should have the same opportunities to reach the top tier of U.S. professional soccer as men — even if they’re still teenagers.
PORTLAND, OR
theshadowleague.com

Dame Dolla Keeps It Real At Formula Zero Camp About The Mentality Of Young Athletes With People “Kissing They Ass”

Damian Lillard is paying attention to the next generation of hoopers and doesn’t like what he sees. As a result, he created the Formula Zero camp, which started last week at the YMCA in Beaverton, Oregon. The camp took 40 talented student-athletes from high school and college and placed them into Dame’s hands to learn the “formula” that gelled the Portland Trailblazers by none other than their leader, who wears jersey number “zero.”
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Lake Oswego, OR
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon

From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

‘Claydream’ tells the story of Portland animator Will Vinton, and his clash with Nike’s Phil Knight

The story of how Will Vinton built an animation empire, and then lost it to Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, is an Oregon saga rich in ambition, creativity, costly mistakes, and human drama. It’s a tale longtime Portlanders may remember well, and is explored in the documentary, “Claydream,” which opens at Cinema 21 on Friday, Aug. 12.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY

KATU / 2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / 2022 Chinook Winds - Marie Osmond Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Lyston
kptv.com

3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week

It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Golf tourney set to replace stolen Sherwood church items

St. Francis Catholic Church is seeking to replace stolen pantry food and a Knights of Columbus trailer.A July 28 burglary and theft at St. Francis Catholic Church left the church's food pantry short of 20 dozen eggs, 300 pounds of chicken drumsticks, 50 packages of tofurkey lunch meat and 50 cans of frozen juice from freezers and refrigerators. In addition, the trailer that contains everything to cook the Knights of Columbus' chicken for local events and festivals, including the recent Robin Hood Festival, was stolen as well. Bobbi Fallon, the social action coordinator for the church, said the...
SHERWOOD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dash#Colombia#Nik#U20#American#Nikstreng
kptv.com

200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than 200...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s weather Tuesday includes chance of isolated early showers, then gradual clearing; high 87

Early scattered showers are possible across the region Tuesday as monsoonal moisture is brought northward from California. The National Weather Service says the best chances of showers are across the Cascades. The mountains may also see thunderstorms during the day and overnight. Valley locations have a slight chance of thunder as well, especially east of Interstate 5.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations

The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Burmese cuisine is getting its due

Indian, Thai, and Chinese cuisine are all widespread and well known, but a cuisine that incorporates qualities from all three, Burmese food, isn’t nearly as popular in Oregon. Corvallis’s restaurant scene, though, just got a promising introduction to the cuisine in Nai Nai’s Burmese Snack Shack. Dishes...
CORVALLIS, OR
West Linn Tidings

At long last, West Linn welcomes Willamette Garage food cart pod

Willamette Garage had a soft opening last week, with more carts set to open soonWest Linn residents have eagerly anticipated the opening of Willamette Garage, a food cart pod on Willamette Falls Drive, for several months. Their wait finally ended last week as Willamette Garage welcomed its first customers Tuesday, Aug. 2. With several incoming food carts still working on their permits and work on the bar still underway, last week's opening was somewhat limited. The pod introduced four food carts: Street Heat, Electric Slider Company, Pinto Thai and Sushi San; a small beverage stand also served beer, wine...
WEST LINN, OR
Channel 6000

Third summer heat wave starts Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All good things must come to an end. Yes, I’m talking about summer days that are user-friendly. Here we go, another heat wave. Saturday is our “warm up” day. By the time you’re sinking your teeth into that roast beef sandwich for lunch, Portland will already be in the 80s. By the afternoon, we’ll likely be wiping our brows in 90-degree heat, or approaching mid 90s.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy