Crews put on finishing touches to welcome back Prairie Creek students for first day of school

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Three months ago, a tornado tore through Sedgwick and Butler counties. The EF-3 tornado caused quite a bit of damage after setting its sights on Prairie Creek Elementary in Andover.

Part of the roof was ripped off, and water was left standing in classrooms. After months of work, the building is almost ready for the new school year.

“They’re going to be in for kind of a surprise, which is fun because they’ve been through a lot,” said Shawn Springer, principal of Prairie Creek Elementary.

Crews have constantly been working since the tornado hit for long hours and even weekends.

“Broken windows, broken pipes, damaged supplies, lost supplies, lots of things had to be taken care of, and we had to move everything out of the school so that workers could get the school back in place,” Springer explained.

When there’s a will, there’s a way.

The community has rallied around the school, and a number of crews have worked tirelessly to get the building ready to welcome back students by Aug. 11.

“This is almost a miracle that we’re back in the building. We actually were thinking back in the first part of June that we were going to have to make five different sites for people to go to,” he said.

The entire building is covered in new paint, along with new windows, carpet, technology, school supplies, and more.

School starts in just a few days, and crews are continuing to put the finishing touches.

“There’s still some breakers we need to turn on to make sure outlets are working. There’s still a little technology to get trained on, and there’s a little bit of finished painting that we need to do. But I think when people come in next week, they’ll see pretty much a brand new school,” Springer said.

Families will get a chance to see the building Tuesday night for an open house at 5 p.m., and school begins for students Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.