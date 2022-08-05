Town of Stuart begins downtown revitalization planning

Read on www.wdbj7.com
Mount Airy News
For sale: 15 tracts of city-owned land
No for-sale sign has been spotted yet in front of City Hall, but 15 parcels of municipal-owned property elsewhere around Mount Airy are on the market. This is a result of unanimous action last Thursday by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to authorize sealed-bid sales of 15 different tracts, a move Mayor Ron Niland says makes sense for several reasons.
WDBJ7.com
The waitlist for Roanoke’s Section 8 public housing is opening next week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The waitlists for Roanoke’s Housing Choice Voucher Program is opening August 15. The Section 8 housing program provides rental assistance to low income families. “There is an extreme intense need for affordable housing,” said Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority Executive Director David Bustamante. “So, hopefully, with...
WSLS
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
chathamstartribune.com
Appalachian Power will conduct a test of its electricity generating units at the Leesville Dam
ROANOKE — Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity generating units at the Leesville Dam in southwestern Virginia beginning at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, and lasting through early Wednesday, Aug. 10. Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on the Roanoke River (also known...
WDBJ7.com
Keeping students safe in a Pulaski Co. community effort
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is using the last few days of summer break to make sure the upcoming school year is successful and safe. “It certainly is something that we take seriously and hope we never have to confront a dangerous situation but but we do take preparation for that as seriously as our community expects us to,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.
wallstreetwindow.com
Local Brick Company Celebrates 100 Years In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Pine Hall Brick Company is a 4th generation family owned business that servers both local and global consumers. Wentworth, NC (August 5, 2022) – One of America’s oldest manufacturers of clay brick pavers celebrated 100 years at their Madison, North Carolina location on August 5, 2022. Pine Hall Brick Company is responsible for the hundreds of thousands of bricks used across the country over the last century. With only a handful of locations, Rockingham County has been home to one of the Pine Hall Brick manufacturing plants since 1936.
whee.net
Ridgeway school board seat to be added to November ballot
Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McGarry has approved a request to have the Ridgeway seat on the Henry County School Board added to the November 8 ballot. The seat was vacated by the death of Francis Zehr or died of complications of a heart attack. The School Board is soliciting for candidates to apply to be considered for appointment to serve during the interim. A public hearing on the matter is set for August 15 at 6 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Old Fiddlers’ Convention enters 86th year
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Old Fiddlers’ Convention is back in Galax starting August 8. The competition begins with youth fiddlers’ competition. This annual competition is the largest and oldest, of its kind, in the world. It’s been running for over 80 years and attracts people from all...
WDBJ7.com
City of Danville retakes ownership of welcome center
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many years, the City of Danville owned its welcome center. But in 2008, the ownership was transferred over to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, while the city continued to oversee its everyday operations. “For some reason, nobody is really clear why, the city transferred ownership of...
Town of Gibsonville alderman dies at 59
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Town of Gibsonville Alderman Paul Thompson died Sunday at the age of 59. Gibsonville police said Thompson died unexpectedly at Alamance Regional Medical Center. He was elected to the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen in November of 2021, according to Gibsonville officials. Officials said service details are...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County Public Schools students return for the first day of classes
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County students are heading back to the classroom for the first day of school on Tuesday. In an emergency, every second counts. That’s why Pittsylvania County Public Schools along with the sheriff’s office are updating school maps by making them digital. A...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Public Schools welcome students back
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City schools welcomed students back Monday morning with open arms. Police officers, administrators and school board members were at each of the schools to greet parents and children. The principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School said they have high academic and behavioral standards, but none...
chathamstartribune.com
Building a business the Dewberry Way
Opening a business on Friday the 13th in a soft real estate market may seem ominous to most, but that's just what Sidney O. Dewberry and his partner, Jim Nealon, did in April 1956. Dewberry and Nealon purchased the engineering division of M.T. Broyhill & Sons after being employed by...
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. schools add new security measures, COVID guidance for new year
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County students are heading back to class on Tuesday, and this year brings some changes. Dr. Mark Jones, superintendent for Pittsylvania County Public Schools, said they are finally turning the corner and getting back to a normal school year. First, COVID-19 policies will...
WDBJ7.com
Grant Helps Add Franklin Co. School Resource Officers
Danville Back 2 Back Initiative Looks To Bring Police And Community Together.
WDBJ7.com
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent. The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening...
WDBJ7.com
Fans trade in food items for a ticket to the Salem Red Sox game
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Landscape Supply Inc organized a community food drive at the Salem Red Sox game on Sunday. The first 500 fans were able to trade non-perishable food items for a ticket to the game. The organization said this is the biggest charitable drive they’ve ever organized in Roanoke County.
conehealth.com
Reidsville Primary Care Reveals Renovations
Reidsville Primary Care celebrated its newly renovated space with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Reidsville Primary Care celebrated its new updated look with a ribbon cutting. All 24 patient rooms have new equipment and friendlier, contemporary feel. The practice also features the work of area artists. The Reidsville Primary...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham considers demolishing structures
Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
