ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, VA

Town of Stuart begins downtown revitalization planning

By Makayla Shelton
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Airy News

For sale: 15 tracts of city-owned land

No for-sale sign has been spotted yet in front of City Hall, but 15 parcels of municipal-owned property elsewhere around Mount Airy are on the market. This is a result of unanimous action last Thursday by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to authorize sealed-bid sales of 15 different tracts, a move Mayor Ron Niland says makes sense for several reasons.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WDBJ7.com

The waitlist for Roanoke’s Section 8 public housing is opening next week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The waitlists for Roanoke’s Housing Choice Voucher Program is opening August 15. The Section 8 housing program provides rental assistance to low income families. “There is an extreme intense need for affordable housing,” said Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority Executive Director David Bustamante. “So, hopefully, with...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
City
Stuart, VA
WDBJ7.com

Keeping students safe in a Pulaski Co. community effort

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is using the last few days of summer break to make sure the upcoming school year is successful and safe. “It certainly is something that we take seriously and hope we never have to confront a dangerous situation but but we do take preparation for that as seriously as our community expects us to,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Local Brick Company Celebrates 100 Years In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Pine Hall Brick Company is a 4th generation family owned business that servers both local and global consumers. Wentworth, NC (August 5, 2022) – One of America’s oldest manufacturers of clay brick pavers celebrated 100 years at their Madison, North Carolina location on August 5, 2022. Pine Hall Brick Company is responsible for the hundreds of thousands of bricks used across the country over the last century. With only a handful of locations, Rockingham County has been home to one of the Pine Hall Brick manufacturing plants since 1936.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
whee.net

Ridgeway school board seat to be added to November ballot

Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McGarry has approved a request to have the Ridgeway seat on the Henry County School Board added to the November 8 ballot. The seat was vacated by the death of Francis Zehr or died of complications of a heart attack. The School Board is soliciting for candidates to apply to be considered for appointment to serve during the interim. A public hearing on the matter is set for August 15 at 6 p.m.
RIDGEWAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Old Fiddlers’ Convention enters 86th year

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Old Fiddlers’ Convention is back in Galax starting August 8. The competition begins with youth fiddlers’ competition. This annual competition is the largest and oldest, of its kind, in the world. It’s been running for over 80 years and attracts people from all...
GALAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers#Hill Studio
WDBJ7.com

City of Danville retakes ownership of welcome center

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many years, the City of Danville owned its welcome center. But in 2008, the ownership was transferred over to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, while the city continued to oversee its everyday operations. “For some reason, nobody is really clear why, the city transferred ownership of...
WFMY NEWS2

Town of Gibsonville alderman dies at 59

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Town of Gibsonville Alderman Paul Thompson died Sunday at the age of 59. Gibsonville police said Thompson died unexpectedly at Alamance Regional Medical Center. He was elected to the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen in November of 2021, according to Gibsonville officials. Officials said service details are...
GIBSONVILLE, NC
WDBJ7.com

Danville Public Schools welcome students back

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City schools welcomed students back Monday morning with open arms. Police officers, administrators and school board members were at each of the schools to greet parents and children. The principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School said they have high academic and behavioral standards, but none...
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
chathamstartribune.com

Building a business the Dewberry Way

Opening a business on Friday the 13th in a soft real estate market may seem ominous to most, but that's just what Sidney O. Dewberry and his partner, Jim Nealon, did in April 1956. Dewberry and Nealon purchased the engineering division of M.T. Broyhill & Sons after being employed by...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent. The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fans trade in food items for a ticket to the Salem Red Sox game

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Landscape Supply Inc organized a community food drive at the Salem Red Sox game on Sunday. The first 500 fans were able to trade non-perishable food items for a ticket to the game. The organization said this is the biggest charitable drive they’ve ever organized in Roanoke County.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
conehealth.com

Reidsville Primary Care Reveals Renovations

Reidsville Primary Care celebrated its newly renovated space with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Reidsville Primary Care celebrated its new updated look with a ribbon cutting. All 24 patient rooms have new equipment and friendlier, contemporary feel. The practice also features the work of area artists. The Reidsville Primary...
REIDSVILLE, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham considers demolishing structures

Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
CHATHAM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy