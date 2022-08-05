ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
The US Sun

What happened to Kyle Chrisley?

SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds

There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
BGR.com

5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming

All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
purewow.com

Annette O’Toole Explains Why Hope Was Absent from ‘Virgin River’ Season 3

If you’re still wondering why Hope McCrea was absent for most of Virgin River season 3, you’ve come to the right place. Annette O’Toole (who plays Hope) recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow to discuss Virgin River season 4. After confirming that her character is returning for the new installment, the 70-year-old actress explained why her appearances were limited in the third season.
