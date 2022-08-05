ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche hospitalized with severe burns after crashing car into a house: Reports

By Taryn Ryder
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anne Heche
TheDailyBeast

Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party

A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
CBS Boston

"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river

SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Chicago

How did a driver end up going the wrong way on I-90, causing crash that killed six?

RILEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman and five children were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 90 in rural McHenry County over the weekend, and authorities said a wrong-way driver was to blame. So how did the 22-year-old woman – who was also killed – end up driving the wrong way on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway? The Illinois Secretary of State's office said the women, Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, had a valid driver's license and no offenses on her record. We asked Illinois State Police how Fernandez ended up driving east in the westbound lanes and how...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Adoptive father of seven-year-old boy found dead in washing machine says door to home was unlocked

The foster father of a seven-year-old boy found dead in the family's washing machine last week has said he came home to find their house unlocked just before the body was discovered.Jermaine Thomas, who reported his adopted son Troy Khoeler missing in the small hours on Thursday morning, told local news reporters that the door to the house was unlocked when he returned there just before midnight on Wednesday evening.Police in Spring, Texas said they received the missing persons call around 5.20am, and found Troy’s body inside the top-loading washing machine at the family's rented home around 6am.County sheriffs...
SPRING, TX

