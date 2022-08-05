Albany Medical College gives white coats to 145 students

Read on wnyt.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
145 medical students receive white coats
Nearly 150 Albany Medical College students officially joined the medical community with a white coat ceremony on Friday.
WSWHE BOCES honors high school equivalency grads
WSWHE BOCES held a graduation ceremony on Thursday, August 4, honoring its High School Equivalency (HSE) Program graduates.
Local hospitals earn recognition for patient assistance
118 hospitals in New York have been recognized for their efforts to help patients suffering from a stroke, or heart disease. Every year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for their ground breaking work. Some of the hospitals recognized in the Capital Region include Albany Med, Glens...
Albany Co. suspends employee residency requirement
The Albany County Legislature approved a resolution Monday night aimed at filling open job positions.
Black arts and cultural festival celebrated around New York State
Business owners and community members celebrated black arts and culture from around New York State in Albany. Taking the stage at the Empire State Plaza, was grammy-nominated R&B group, SWV. The Upstate New York Black Chamber of Commerce was a new sponsor and their president tells us this event has...
Union members demonstrate outside Capital Roots’ urban grow center
Union members and supporters with SEIU local 200 united rallied Friday outside Capital Roots’ urban grow center in Troy. Protesters demonstrated against what the union is calling a pattern of aggressive retaliation against union members. Union members and community supporters called out the management team of CEO Amy Klein...
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
Farmers voice opposition to overtime reduction
The New York State Farm Laborers Wage Board is considering a proposal which would lower the overtime threshold for farmers from 60 to 40 hours. Republican lawmakers, along with farmers, gathered at a farm in Feura Bush on Monday to voice their opposition to the proposal. Capital Region lawmakers and...
‘Best & brightest’ honored at 3rd annual Capital District Sports Women of the Year awards
Some of the best and brightest female student-athletes in the area were honored last night at the third annual Capital District Sports Women of the Year awards gala. The celebration, held at the GE Theater at Proctor’s, honored three collegiate and ten high school student-athletes from more than one hundred nominations that were submitted from schools around the 518. All of the award recipients excel in athletics, academics and community service and were voted on by local media members. Averill Park outgoing senior Michelina Lombardi was selected as the Grand Scholastic Woman of the Year, while recent College of Saint Rose graduate and East Greenbush native Colleen Quaglia was named the Grand Collegiate Woman of the Year.
We Salute You: Laura Veri Ryerson
Please join us in saluting Army Private Laura Veri Ryerson of Catskill. She joined after graduation from Catskill High School, and served in the 1940s. Thank you for your service.
Remembering the railroad to Lake George
A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
Request for Albany DA’s Office to review Zeldin Campaign
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has been facing criticism after signatures collected to get on the independence party line were alleged to be photocopied. Now, Senator Zellnor Myrie has filed a complaint to the Albany County District Attorney as a private citizen, not as chairman of the Committee on Elections. According to the […]
State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany
A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.
Filli’s Deli and Bakery opening 3rd location in Columbia County
Filli's Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. According to a post on the Filli's Facebook page, the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.
Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County
Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
‘The Gilded Age’ on location in the Capital Region
Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august.
Bud’s on Jay opens second location in Green Island
Bud's on Jay, a coffee shop in Schenectady, has opened its second location in the Capital Region. The new shop, named Bud's on the Hudson, is located at Starbuck Island Apartments.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
