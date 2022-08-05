Detectives seize fentanyl pills, MDMA and more from Santa Maria home

Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of various illegal drugs.

On Thursday at about 7 a.m., detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of N. Curryer St.

At the property, detectives say they seized approximately 17,000 suspected counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA or ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs.

The sheriff's office says some of these narcotics were found in areas accessible to children living at the home.

As a result, detectives arrested 21-year-old Victor Olivera-Hernandez and booked him at the Northern Branch Jail for child cruelty, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of narcotics for sales. He is being held on an enhanced bail of $250,000.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office adds that it would like to remind the public that fentanyl is one of the leading killers when it comes to drug overdoses in Santa Barbara County.

To learn more about the overdose crisis in Santa Barbara County – click on the Project Opioid link at SBSheriff.org.