Future WWE star AJ Ferrari ‘hunted down and arrested after going on the run following shock sexual assault allegations’

A TOP wrestling prospect been hunted down and arrested by police just months after signing with the WWE.

AJ Ferrari joined the sports entertainment giants in December as part of its Next In Line program.

AJ Ferrari of Oklahoma State during the NCAA Division I Men’s Wrestling Championship Credit: Getty

But he went on the run after being accused of sexual assault on July 2.

Ferrari was then subject to a restraining order from an unnamed woman on July 5, before being arrested just over a week later on July 13.

He was sacked from the Oklahoma State Wrestling team as a result and a warrant for his arrest was issued, with a £20,000 bond set.

Ferrari’s lawyer Derek Chance said: “It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete.

“AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out.

“He appreciated his time at Oklahoma State, but he and the university mutually agreed a change was appropriate.”

It is believed Ferarri was signed for his athletic ability, opposed to wrestling skills, which was part of a short-term change in hiring policy started by now-ex WWE boss Vince McMahon last year.

The programme stil remains and the policy behind it reverted back to include the hiring of independent wrestlers by WWE legend Triple H, now an executive vice president.

Texas-born Ferrari won the 197lb national title as a freshman at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

He has a win record of 30-1 in the NCAA, but a 0-2 loss record for senior freestyle matches, including the 2020 US Olympic team trials.

Ferrai was expected to join WWE full time after finishing college, but that is now remains up in the air.