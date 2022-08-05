Read on www.foxbangor.com
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
WPFO
Bangor East advances in New England Little League tournament
BRISTOL, CT (WGME) -- Bangor East beat Brattleboro, Vermont in the opening round of the New England Little League tournament in Bristol, Connecticut Saturday morning. The 11 and 12-year-olds from Bangor shutout Vermont en route to a 3-0 win. Bangor will play the winner of the Middleboro, Massachusetts vs. Concord,...
University of Maine athletic director Ken Ralph leaving for DIII school in Texas
University of Maine athletics director Ken Ralph is departing to serve at a Division III college in Texas. Ralph, who came do NCAA Division 1 Maine from Colorado College, will wrap up his duties at month’s end before reporting for duty at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas,, officials said Monday.
Moxie, Maine's homegrown soft drink
There's Coke, there's Pepsi, and there's 7 Up … but in the state of Maine, the soft drink they celebrate is Moxie. It's a drink that actually outsold Coca-Cola nationally in the 1920s – and it even gave us a new word, meaning "pluck and verve and strength," said Moxie fan Merrill Lewis. "Few people know that that word came from the drink."
