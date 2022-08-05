ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bangor East advances in New England Little League tournament

BRISTOL, CT (WGME) -- Bangor East beat Brattleboro, Vermont in the opening round of the New England Little League tournament in Bristol, Connecticut Saturday morning. The 11 and 12-year-olds from Bangor shutout Vermont en route to a 3-0 win. Bangor will play the winner of the Middleboro, Massachusetts vs. Concord,...
BRISTOL, CT
Moxie, Maine's homegrown soft drink

There's Coke, there's Pepsi, and there's 7 Up … but in the state of Maine, the soft drink they celebrate is Moxie. It's a drink that actually outsold Coca-Cola nationally in the 1920s – and it even gave us a new word, meaning "pluck and verve and strength," said Moxie fan Merrill Lewis. "Few people know that that word came from the drink."

