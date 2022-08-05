Woodstock City Council to consider moratorium on tobacco, CBD stores

The Woodstock City Council will soon consider a 120-day ban on new tobacco stores and CBD retail businesses.

July 25, the city council in a 4-2 vote granted approval for a conditional use permit for a tobacco specialty store at 10020 Highway 92 Suite 130, in the Woodstock Square Shopping Center.

Council members David Potts and Rob Usher voted against the permit.

The council requested city staff to return with ordinances for a moratorium on tobacco specialty store businesses and businesses engaged in the retail sale of CBD products.

The council is scheduled to vote Monday on an “emergency” ordinance that would impose a 30-day moratorium and a regular ordinance that would impose a 90-day moratorium after the first one expires.

“An Emergency Moratorium can take effect immediately upon adoption and is short term in duration,” City Manager Jeff Moon told the Tribune. “A Regular Moratorium requires two readings and takes effect at the end of the Emergency Moratorium. So it’s not an either or proposition. They are timed to be in tandem.”

According to the city, the moratorium would provide staff the opportunity to research and study the impact of these types of businesses, their appropriate locations in zoning districts throughout Woodstock, and prepare an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance for consideration by the Woodstock Development Process Committee, planning commission, and city council.

Council members are also scheduled to consider regulations for pedal pubs Monday.

Party bikes and pedal pubs are permitted under city law; proposed changes would provide definitions and regulations for their use.

There is one pedal pub, Pedal Punk ATL, licensed to do business in the city, but they have yet to begin operating, according to documents in the city council’s agenda packet .

Council members expressed concern in August 2021 that proposed changes were trying to address both pedicabs and quadricycles/pedal pubs in one ordinance but could cause over restricting one and under restricting the other, according to the agenda packet. Council members asked to have two separate ordinances instead to allow city staff time to prepare relevant documents for consideration.

Monday, staff will present a recap of council members’ consideration on regulations for pedal pubs, proposals for operations requirements and possible next steps for their regulation.

The council will also hold a public hearing on the city’ proposed property tax rate of 5.693 mills, a partial rollback from the current rate.

Other items include:

Council members are set to consider additional costs for new vehicles. The cost of vehicles has gone up since the budget process and approval, according to City Manager Jeff Moon. This budget amendment repurposes funding from capital project fund to capital equipment fund to cover additional costs of vehicles for the city’s buil♦ ding, public works-streets and parks and recreation departments. This budget amendment also repurposes undesignated project funds within the storm water fund to cover additional costs of a vehicle. $25,435 is coming from the capital equipment fund and $5,000 is coming from the storm water fund.

The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St. in downtown Woodstock. Meetings are also available to watch online at https://woodstockga.iqm2.com.