Hartford, CT

MDC wants answers from its chairman about billings; prepared to commission an independent investigation

By Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
The headquarters of the Metropolitan District Commission, the regional water authority, at 555 Main St. in downtown Hartford. Kenneth R. Gosselin/Hartford Courant/TNS

Metropolitan District commissioners are pressing powerful Chairman William A. DiBella for answers and may commission an investigation after discovering what they described as tens of thousands of dollars of questionable billings by one of their outside lawyers.

At two meetings this week and in subsequent interviews, commissioners and MDC staff said they want to know who authorized $80,000 or so of legal work by James Sandler, a private practice lawyer in Bloomfield who has done work on a contract basis for the commission since 1972.

Of the $80,000 or so of Sandler’s billings that are at issue, the commission has paid only about $12,000. Payment of the remainder is on hold while the commission looks into what the work was for, what it accomplished and who authorized it, commissioners and staff said.

The questions about authorization arose last month when Sandler submitted invoices for months of work through 2021 and ‘22 — after the commission decided last year that it would no longer pay for outside legal work in certain areas until its working committees developed specific plans and budgets.

Talk of a likely investigation began this week after Sandler suggested to the commission staff in a series of emails that DiBella had authorized the work — regardless of the broader commission’s opposition — and had an $85,000 budget to pay for it, according to a commissioner and a commission lawyer who have copies of the correspondence.

“Bill told me he had $85k” Sandler wrote by email to commission lawyer Christopher Stone in late July, according to correspondence obtained by the Courant.

DiBella did not return a telephone call Friday.

A preliminary look at work done by Sandler for the commission, which has its own legal staff, shows he has collected $2.8 million in fees from the MDC since 2008, an average of nearly $190,000 a year, according to a commissioner and staff.

Sandler, who showcases a photograph of an MDC reservoir on his law firm’s web page, defended his work for the commission, but referred specific questions about billings and other matters to his lawyer, Raymond Hassett, who did not respond to telephone and email inquiries Friday.

The MDC provides water and sewer services to hundreds of thousands of ratepayers in Harford and surrounding towns.

West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, whose town is one of the biggest consumers of MDC services, said on Friday that “concerns” about the legal invoices are “disturbing” and called for an independent investigation in a letter to the commission.

“As you know, the manner in which the MDC spends money collected from ratepayers and municipalities is of significant public interest,” Cantor wrote. “The MDC must conduct itself in a manner that is transparent and accountable. I write to you, therefore, to request that the Internal Audit Committee engage the services of an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation and assessment of this matter.”

The commission began questioning payments to outside lawyers a year ago and in subsequent months agreed, without adopting formal resolutions, to discontinue such payments when disposing of surplus real estate, acquiring technology and formulating development plans in Hartford’s South Meadows. Payments for outside counsel could resume when committees responsible for those areas develop plans and budgets, the commission decided

Sandler had a long-standing contract to provide legal services to the commission. But the contract was not renewed when it expired at the end of 2021, a commissioner and a staff member said.

In spite of the commission’s agreement to stop payments and end the contact, commissioners and staff said at last week’s meetings and in later interviews that Sandler continued submitting invoices for legal work well into 2022.

Commissioner Richard Bush of West Hartford said he has commission records showing that Sandler submitted invoices for 79 meetings, with total billing of more than $58,000 between Jan. 3 and June 22 of this year.

In addition to questions about who authorized the work, several commissioners said they have heard complaints that people who are represented in the invoices to have attended meetings say they cannot recall having done so. A commission staffer who has copies of the invoices and other records, said DiBella is listed on the invoices as being present in at least 70 of the meetings.

There also are questions about what an MDC employee called “aggressive billing.” Commissioner Raymond Sweezy of Rocky Hill said he has a copy of an invoice that shows Sandler billed $21,000 to “review” a real estate closing by another outside lawyer who billed the MDC about $7,000. Sweezy also said he has reviewed numerous invoices for legal work in areas in which he believes the MDC has no interest.

Based on motions by Sweezy at meetings on Monday and Thursday, the commission voted to ask DiBella to explain in writing whether he authorized Sandler’s and why. If questions remain after DiBella’s response, Sweezy and several other commissioners said it is likely they will hire an outside firm to investigate.

“Bill and I have worked well over the years and I just want to give the chairman a fair shake to answer, Did he or didn’t he?” Sweezy said.

Mary Freitas
3d ago

Well I want answers about , why is my fricken waterbill so high? Short showers, laundry once a week, no waste of one drop, but that bill is still high n it’s only me. That’s the question !!!!!

