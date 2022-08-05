City Council adds new restrictions to NOPD's use of facial recognition tech

Read on www.wwltv.com
Ongoing construction leads to headaches on Severn Ave.
METAIRIE, La. — A busy section of Severn Avenue that runs between Airline Drive and the Lakefront has been under construction since June of 2020, according to Jefferson Parish. Darlene Yetta's store, Once Upon A Child, is located near 21st and Severn Avenue in the heart of the construction.
Beards, fingernail polish, shorts and – especially – dumping the consent decree, Mayor aims to boost NOPD morale, numbers
NEW ORLEANS — In her most urgent announcement about the beleaguered NOPD in her more than four years in office, Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the steady exodus of officers a “crisis,” and announced a sweeping set of proposals to retain the fewer than 1,000 officers remaining and attract new ones.
Search renewed for remains of 4 victims of 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire
NEW ORLEANS — Nearly a half-century after arson killed 32 people in a New Orleans gay bar, the City Council has renewed the search for the remains of four victims, including three who were never identified. The UpStairs Lounge burned on June 24, 1973, killing 31 men, including two...
Municipal and Traffic Court set to reopen in limited capacity Monday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court is set to reopen with limited operations Monday after repairs were made to the building. According to Judge Mark J Shea, the City assured MTC judges that emergency repairs have been made and no electrical danger exists. Judge Shea said...
Director of Nighttime development announced in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — It’s a new branch of city government that’s been in the works for years. The goal is to not only preserve New Orleans nightlife and culture, but to elevate them. Jazz music, sounds New Orleans is known for, spilled out of The Maison on...
'He's still not even coming!' 911 caller begs New Orleans officer to stop French Quarter rape
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer reportedly stood by while a concerned citizen begged him to stop an ongoing rape on a nearby street corner in the French Quarter. According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the rape happened at the intersection of Royal and Toulouse streets and was first reported to authorities at 11:19 p.m. on July 29.
School supply giveaway for Orleans students is Friday at 5 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS — Many students in Orleans Parish have returned back to campus for their first week of school, and on Friday evening Mayor Latoya Cantrell's office will give away supplies at the Milne Rec Center in Gentilly. It's a much welcomed event as so many parents are battling...
Louisiana legalizes Fentanyl test strips hoping to save lives
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has joined a growing number of states that have decriminalized the use of Fentanyl test strips. The small strip of paper can save a life. It can detect the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl has rapidly become the deadliest drug in the New...
'We don't feel heard' | New Orleans youth want to be a part of the solution
NEW ORLEANS — If you want to see the future of New Orleans, you don't have to look far. The city's teenagers are dealing with the same problems as the rest of us, but their voices are usually ignored when it comes to the search for solutions. That's why...
Eyewitness News get trash picked up after week of neglect
NEW ORLEANS — Adrian Ospina called Eyewitness News this week about trash that was piling up in his neighborhood for more than a month. The main pile he was concerned about was located near Audubon Street and Earheart Boulevard. “This particular time it’s been about five weeks since the...
Car vandalism a growing problem in French Quarter as citizens demand the city take action
NEW ORLEANS — In his six years driving for Uber in New Orleans, John Gualtieri said he’s seen a lot of crime. “I’ve seen it getting really bad in these past couple of years,” Gualtieri said. After dropping a passenger off in the French Quarter last...
NOLA pastor suing Sewerage and Water board
NEW ORLEANS — The pastor of the New Testament Baptist Church in the Lower Ninth Ward is taking the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board to court. According to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday, Rev. Jack Battiste claims the utility removed a meter and cut off service to a home he owns on Tupelo Street without proper notice.
Demonstrators protest costly energy bills at Entergy HQ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Higher than normal electric bills have gotten a lot of folks heated lately. In New Orleans, it’s led to a few months of protection for Entergy customers, but there are calls for those protections to be given to all Entergy customers. Taking their voices and...
Clancy: Williams verdict shows flaws in justice system
NEW ORLEANS — America’s system of justice is envied the world over, but it’s far from perfect. Sometimes, the government overreaches. And sometimes, a jury gets it wrong. Both appear to be the case for Jason Williams and Nicole Burdett. The feds went after Burdett solely to...
Louisiana homeowners scramble after insurance companies cancel policies
NEW ORLEANS — From policies to premiums, a lot of folks in Louisiana have had a rough time recently, trying to protect their homes. Concerned and quite frankly fed up, Louisiana homeowners showed up to the University of New Orleans Wednesday evening for answers about insurance. “We’re in pretty...
Boil water advisory lifted for Westbank
NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, along with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for parts the Westbank, which included these areas:. The entire Lower Coast of Algiers, including English Turn and a portion of Plaquemines Parish...
Armed man robs Chalmette business — Can you help police ID him?
CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed a Chalmette business at gunpoint. On Thursday evening, police responded to a robbery at a business in 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive. When the man entered the business, he pulled out...
Man freed from Angola 25 years after wrongful conviction
NEW ORLEANS — A man convicted and imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1997 shooting death of another man in New Orleans was freed Monday after prosecutors agreed that his conviction should be vacated. Court records show a motion to vacate the conviction of Cedric L. Dent,...
Outdoor entertainment to be legalized in New Orleans after unanimous vote
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is known for its music, culture and live entertainment. Now, that live entertainment can hit the streets. New Orleans City Council approved an ordinance to streamline the permitting process for outdoor venues. “There was just such joy just not to see...
Water problems, squatters plague temporary home for municipal, traffic court
NEW ORLEANS — The temporary home for the New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court is clear and secure for now. Friday, the NOPD Special Operations Division and officers from the Eighth District went floor by floor in the old VA Hospital on Perdido Street, looking for vagrants and people salvaging pipes and copper wires.
