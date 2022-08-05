ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the four PFL lightweight semi-finalists in MMA’s $1m winner-take-all season from ex-UFC champion to Scotsman

By Jack Figg
 3 days ago

THE Professional Fighters League has reached its semi-final stage with stars just TWO wins away from the $1million prize.

The PFL consists of a two-bout regular season and then playoff format.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRL3h_0h6gL8Mf00
Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray are set to rematch

Fighters in each division earn points per method of victory in the opening two fights, with the top four qualifying.

And the lightweight stage is set in New York with the final four bidding to progress into the showpiece finale.

Here, SunSport runs down the remaining contenders all in it to win it.

Anthony Pettis

Pettis has become the poster boy of PFL since leaving the UFC in 2021 but his first season ended without qualification.

But this year, the American's first-round finish of Myles Price earned him six points, which was enough to go through.

That is despite losing his second regular season bout to Scotsman Stevie Ray, who won via second-round submission.

Coincidentally, the pair are now set to rematch, only six weeks after their first fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a645e_0h6gL8Mf00
Anthony Pettis was beaten by Stevie Ray Credit: Professional Fighters League

Stevie Ray

Ray lost his first bout of the season to Alex Martinez, so he had to win big against Pettis.

And that is exactly what he did with his shock submission victory earning five points and qualification.

Ray spent 11 fights and four years in the UFC before crossing over to PFL this year.

He also has a notable win against UFC new boy Paddy Pimblett in a 2019 grappling match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TiA6B_0h6gL8Mf00
Scotland's Stevie Ray upset Anthony Pettis Credit: Professional Fighters League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddeFg_0h6gL8Mf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlQcE_0h6gL8Mf00

Olivier Aubin-Mercier

The Canadian is also a former UFC contender and training partner of MMA legend Georges St-Pierre.

Aubin-Mercier beat Natan Schulte in the opening round of his PFL season, proving to be a barnburner.

He then beat defending champion Raush Manfio to earn his place in the semi-final.

Aubin-Mercier takes on outsider Alexander Martinez in his last four bout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vrmys_0h6gL8Mf00
Olivier Aubin-Mercier progressing into the semi-final Credit: Professional Fighters League

Alexander Martinez

The Paraguayan comes into the semis as an underdog but in good form.

Martinez beat Scotland's Ray and and fan-favourite Clay Collard to get to this point.

He has experience across the Middle East, America and Mexico having had to go on the road before.

Aubin-Mercier is considered the favourite but Martinez has twice upset the odds already this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326BBr_0h6gL8Mf00
Alexander Martinez faces Olivier Aubin-Mercier in his PFL semi-final Credit: Professional Fighters League

