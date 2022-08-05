Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Biden, first lady evaluate 'heartbreaking' flood damage in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flying in to see the devastation in person, President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to the Bluegrass Airport to survey the damages in Southeastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to Kentucky. Biden and...
Average SoCal gas prices drop for 56th consecutive day
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Tuesday for the 56th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 2.4 cents to $5.458, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped $1.004 since rising...
Former justice secretary, state lawmaker John Tilley charged with rape
LEXINGTON, Ky. — John Tilley, the former state representative and former Secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, is in a Lexington jail charged with rape. Tilley, the 53-year-old who oversaw Kentucky’s state prison system under former Gov. Matt Bevin, is accused of having sex at a...
Why some teachers retired while others stayed
OHIO — The number of teachers retiring appears to be declining, according to the American Federation of Teachers. Yet, those numbers don't give a full picture of what's happening when it comes to the many who are retiring and resigning. Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, talked...
Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of...
Nurse in deadly LA crash facing 6 murder charges
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain- reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder.
