Berlin police department to hold K-9 fundraiser and car show

Police identify man they say assaulted woman exiting Center City subway station on Sunday
Authorities say they have identified the suspect wanted in a pair of groping incidents along SEPTA transit lines in Center City. Police have made no arrests yet, and they are not publicly identifying the suspect.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Double parking leads to two arrest in Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Saturday, August 6, 2022, SCU Detectives were patrolling the area of Grand St and Malone St on reports of high crime and traffic violations. While in the area, the Detectives observed a vehicle double parked in the area of Grand St. Detectives stopped to investigate the parking violation coupled with the suspicious activity they observed as they pulled up in the area. While speaking with the driver Detectives observed a black garbage bag on the floor of the front passenger’s side and a backpack discarded on the front passenger’s seat. A narcotics dog was requested and arrived on scene. A consensual search from the driver revealed the bag containing approximately 8 pounds of CDS marijuana. A further search of the backpack was found to contain another quantity of CDS marijuana, a large amount of currency, and a digital scale. Both parties was taken into custody without incident. The search revealed approximately 10 ounces of CDS marijuana and a large sum of currency.
Egg Harbor Township Police Need an ID on Suspect
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted as part of an investigation. EHT Police posted a photo on Facebook Monday saying they need identification of a man wanted in reference to an ongoing investigation. Police did not specify what the investigation concerns. The photo...
ALERT CENTER: Fire engulfs Red Lobster location in New Jersey
A fire engulfed the Red Lobster in East Brunswick early Friday morning but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
2 Workers Rescued After Aerial Lift Becomes Stuck On Commodore Barry Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rescue took place on the Commodore Barry Bridge on Monday after workers became stuck on an aerial lift. A Delaware River Port Authority police spokesperson told Eyewitness News that two workers became stuck on the lift under the bridge during repairs and maintenance. About 60 to 70 feet in the air, the lift became disabled and would not go back down. Emergency personnel got the workers to safety. No one was injured. There was no interruption in traffic reported on the bridge.
fox29.com
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
First NJ Starbucks to unionize goes on strike for benefits, better pay
PENNINGTON — Workers at the Hopewell Starbucks are on strike this weekend after voting to become the first unionized location in New Jersey. The picket line went up at the store on Route 31 on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again for the same time on Sunday.
ocnjdaily.com
Speed and Style at Ocean City Car Show
There wasn’t a racetrack. But if there was, there would be a whole lot of horsepower on it Saturday when exotic cars, sports cars and classic autos filled the Ocean City Tabernacle grounds. Virtually every high-end car from McLarens, Porsches, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and even a Bugatti gave crowds a...
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Hammonton Gazette
Man arrested for luring
Effinger, 53, arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. According to a press release issued by the Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department (EHTPD) on July 28, on Sunday, July 24, 2022 around 8 p.m., The Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department fielded a report of an adult male attempting to meet up with a juvenile in this jurisdiction, the release said. (THG/Kristin Guglietti)
Cops in Lower Twp., NJ, Search for Missing 13-year-old Boy
Cops in Cape May County are asking for help from the public as they search for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to a Facebook post from the Lower Township Police Department Friday night, Collyn Reichenbach was last seen near Vacation Road wearing a red hoodie and no shoes. Authorities say...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
thesunpapers.com
Haddon Fortnightly hosts annual mum sale
The Haddon Fortnightly Mum Sale is back! It’s time to order some of these beautiful and hardy mums to add the rich colors of autumn to your landscape palette. This year’s sale will feature plants of the same high-quality as in the past, and the prices remain untouched by inflation.
vinelandcity.org
Public Works & Property
The Department of Public Works & Property is a team of professionals dedicated to providing high quality, cost-effective, and efficient services in support of the city’s multi-million dollar infrastructure network. From the maintenance of city roadways, buildings, grounds, and catch basins; to programs, which beautify the city and protect our environment, the Department of Public Works & Property is focused on providing courteous customer service and making Vineland a safer, cleaner, and more attractive place to live and work.
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Northeast Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road just before 10 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on the 2700 block of Grant Avenue in the left lane when he struck the 39-year-old man in a seated position in the road. According to police, the man attempted to brake, but he struck the 39-year-old, which threw him into left lane of the eastbound side of the roadway. Police say a passerby applied a tourniquet to the 39-year-old man’s leg as the was lying unresponsive on the road. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, authorities say. The 20-year-old man driving the Chrysler was not injured. Police say no charges have been filed at this time as the incident is under investigation.
camdencounty.com
Widening Project on Cross Keys Road to Begin in September
(Camden, NJ) – A $6.9 million road project that will widen Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Pine Hill, Gloucester Township and Winslow Township is set to begin at the end of September. This project will widen a 1.25 mile stretch of Berlin Cross Keys Road to two lanes in either direction with a center turning lane. The widening will encompass the area between the Camden County Technical School campus at 343 Berlin-Cross Keys Road (CR 689) to Turnersville Road (CR 688.)
A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home
You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 8, 2022
Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill will host a Pet Festival on Aug. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature adoptable animals from local shelters, products available from a variety of services and vendors and pet-related entertainment. The only pets that will be admitted are dogs and cats; animals must be on a standard leash or in a standard carrier.
