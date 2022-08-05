ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun Co. detectives look for wanted woman

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted woman.

Deputies say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Stanton is accused of forgery (uttering and publishing), felony fraud (illegal credit card use), failure to appear (for uttering and publishing) and a misdemeanor traffic offense.

The sheriff’s office says Stanton is also wanted for questioning in connection with other mail thefts and fraudulent bank transactions.

Stanton is 5-foot-2 and 170 pounds.

If you’ve seen her or know where she could be, call 911, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

