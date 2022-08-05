Ouachita Parish Schools under investigation by the Office of Civil Rights

Sadly ouachita parish schools are not the only ones. Ruston High school is just as horrible with discrimination and allowing bullying and all else. Its mostly about who you know and how much money you put in their pockets. People are just cruel. The schools are not safe for our kids anymore. The curriculum sets them up to fail as well as the teachers bc most of them no longer care about helping kids get their education.
Some of these schools are good and some are horrible. I remembered when I first moved back to Monroe, my daughter broke her arm on the playground at school. An I wasn't aware until after school was dismissed an I was picking her up to go home.
kids interacting with kids will always result in some form of bullying or a kid getting feels hurt at some time, been happening since humans have socialized with humans, not to say it is right, however parents have got to get out of this "Woke Utopian World" that doesn't exist and teach " Sticks and Stones" may break my bones but words will never harm me. we all used to be taught that growing up, i live in this town and know these Schools personally, they are very fine Schools, but you cannot rule human behavior you can punish for doing wrong but cannot be blaming a school for every little incident, you also have a lot of people out there who try to find any kind of way possible to sue these days
