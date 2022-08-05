'We're in a dire situation': Monroe County pauses on dumping commercial waste at landfill

Read on www.13wmaz.com
'It was functionally obsolescent': Monroe County asking for public feedback on new fire station
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — 3901 High Falls Road has been home to the High Falls Fire Station for four decades, but soon, the station may have a new home. The commissioner’s office is hoping to hear from the public. Monroe County’s oldest active fire station has worn with...
Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning denies plan to demolish century-old home, replace it with gardens
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board Monday stopped a plan from the Big House Foundation to knock down a century-old Vineville home and build a garden in its place. Neighbors worried about additional noise peeking through from Vineville Avenue, and from a rumored amphitheater. Others said...
'It's impossible to move': As more businesses move to Bass Road, what's being done about the traffic?
MACON, Ga. — A gym, a tire center, and an urgent care center could soon find a home on Macon's Bass Road. Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning approved those businesses Monday. It comes on top of even more development planned for the area. Of course, more business means more traffic.
New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished
MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
With animal shelter at capacity, people look to City of Perry for resolution
PERRY, Ga. — Around the state, animal adoptions have slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic began to slow down. Now that one Perry animal shelter is at capacity, it's putting animal rescues in limbo and sparking a conversation on social media. It started with a Facebook post -- the Friends...
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes.
Macon Salvation Army in need of donations to fix air conditioning in dorms, cooling center
MACON, Ga. — The Salvation Army in Macon needs your help. The air conditioning in their men's dormitory and cooling center has been out for two weeks, and they can't afford to fix it. Sergeant Melissa White, the Corps Administrator, says they got a quote for the repairs: $16,000....
Volunteers cleanup Vineville neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Saturday morning, people came with trash bags, gloves, and even lawn equipment to clean up the Vineville area. The Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to host a community cleanup. It is part of the clean initiative streets matter, and it was about...
Many Macon community pools closing as summer winds down
MACON, Ga. — It was a hot and sunny day today, and hopefully you were able to cool off at one of Macon recreation pools. However, going to their pool will soon end as summer winds down. Today was the last day to enjoy one of the 4 recreational...
'It looks like a jungle': Concerns rise over Rose Hill Cemetery maintenance
MACON, Ga. — Overgrown grass and poor upkeep are just some of the concerns people have voiced about historic cemeteries owned or maintained by Macon-Bibb county. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha brought those complaints to county officials to see what's being done. One of these cemeteries is Rose Hill, a famous...
Bibb County schools adding sensory rooms to help special-needs students learn
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools is planning on adding 11 sensory rooms to help children with special needs such as autism. These rooms will also help students with behavioral issues. These rooms are designed to help the children relax. With dim lighting and comfortable seating, the rooms can...
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month
MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
Warner Robins teen starts vending machine business in her own school
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins teen has found a way to make big bucks while keeping up with her education. 16-year-old Alanna Bennett is cashing in with her own vending machine in the very school she attends, so if she wants to, she can check on her income while keeping her head in her books.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority
Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
Boil water advisory in place for Hawkinsville
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Hawkinsville. According to Kimberly Jones with the Hartford Water Authority there is a boil water advisory for Hawkinsville for the next 24 hours. She said the advisory is in place due to a burst pipe. Jones said the...
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Sandy Beach Waterpark closes for summer, mechanical and staffing issues to blame
MACON, Ga. — Besides students heading back to school, there's another sign that summer is coming to an end: pools and waterparks closing. One Macon-Bibb waterpark locked its gates a little early this year. That's Sandy Beach Waterpark on Lake Tobesofkee. "We've had some mechanical issues at the park...
