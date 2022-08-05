St John’s Missionary Baptist Church to give away backpacks on Saturday

Read on www.kswo.com
Marlow First Life Center hosting school supply giveaway Monday
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A back-to-school event is happening Monday for students in Marlow. Marlow First Life Center is hosting “School Daze” from 6:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 213 N. Broadway. They’ll be giving away free school supplies, shoes and backpacks for students in pre-k thru eighth...
Agape Freedom Ministries renovating building to become new transitional home
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A transitional home for men in Duncan is expanding their operations. Agape Freedom Ministries is renovating a new space to help incarcerated people after they are released. A former church is taking on a new purpose in Duncan. Agape Freedom Ministries is converting the old building...
#TheGreat580 Hosts Back to School Giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton organization hosted a student and teacher school supply giveaway at Cameron Baptist church to help kids get ready to go back to class. It is tax free weekend in Oklahoma, but one expense parents won’t save on this weekend is school supplies. This weekend’s discount only applies to certain types of apparel and footwear. To help offset the cost of sending kids back to class, #TheGreat580 hosted a school supply drive for teachers and students.
Local Brazilian Ju-Jitsu academy hosts bully prevention program
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ”We started about five years ago. A lot of parents was coming in talking about the issues kids were having at school. So we took it upon ourselves after that to kind of develop a program to to deal with that head on besides just the classes that we do initially”, said Virgil Allen, owner of Dreadnought BJJ Academy.
AMBUCS build ramp for Lawton man paralyzed in crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - AMBUCS members and the community partnered to build a wheelchair ramp for a young man who was left paralyzed after being hit by a drunk driver in Lawton last fall. Volunteers gathered early this morning outside of Kaiyo Raethong’s family home to build a much needed...
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
LPD Officer Academy now underway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s Officer Academy began its training Monday. The 21 week course is designed to train new police officers for the Lawton community. Cadets will work alongside police officers to train in everything from defense tactics, crime scene investigations, to ethics. Lieutenant Charles...
Bowie trade days vendor talks 125 year old tradition
BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — For 125 years, Second Monday Trade Days has been a very popular tradition among people and vendors. “My business has been operating for 11 years. This is my 11th year going into it and I did this as a semi-retirement gig before I retired from work,” Eddie Boggs said. Boggs, who describes […]
WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
Interview: Rush Springs Watermelon Queen Previews Upcoming Festival
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - Rush Springs has been known for its annual Watermelon Festival since 1948, and for a good reason. 7News spoke with Taylor Abbott, the current Rush Springs Watermelon Queen, about this week’s festival festivities, her time as Watermelon Queen, how she acquired the role, and her favorite part of the festival.
Monday with the Mayor
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday with the Mayor is changing to a new time every month. Now, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker will be in-studio every 2nd Monday of the month, just in time to talk about the city council’s scheduled meetings, on Tuesday. It’s all in an effort to...
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising
Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
Interview: Police Chief Smith talks about the Lawton Police Academy and Back to School safety
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Academy kicked off Monday at the Votech center, and for the next 21 weeks, cadets will be working to get their CLEET certification. Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith spoke with 7News more about the academy, which brings trainees from outside Lawton, and a few back to school safety reminders.
Molten glass leak sends 6 employees, firefighter to hospital in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Vitro Architectural Glass has released a statement regarding the safety incident that sent multiple employees to the hospital Sunday. The statement reads as follows: A glass leak occurred at the Wichita Falls plant of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The furnace of line number two developed a leak allowing hot, molten glass […]
Furry Friend Friday: Clear the Shelters August
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! Today, we’ve seen some rain and relief from the hot temperatures, and we got to meet this week’s adoptable pet; what better way to end a Friday?. 7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this...
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
Sikes Senter Mall losing another popular store
This marks the third major retailer to announce plans to leave Sikes Senter Mall in less than a year.
Pork Chop is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.
