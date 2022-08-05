ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Settles Credit Card Fees Suit Days After Filing

Less than a week after suing, Disney settled an antitrust lawsuit against Visa and Mastercard on Wednesday accusing the credit card companies of charging bloated processing fees. According to a court document, Disney moved to dismiss the suit. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Among Studios to Sign Open Letter Supporting Passage of the Respect for Marriage ActABC News Launches Studio to Expand Documentary EffortsDisney+ Subscriber Forecast Cut by Analyst on Loss of Indian Cricket Rights The suit revolved around interchange fees, which credit card companies charge for every transaction to cover costs associated with processing and authorizing...
The Independent

One in five ‘have authorised payments flagged by their bank as suspect’

More than one in five (21%) people say they have authorised payments even though their bank or building society has flagged them as suspect.Men are more likely to have done this (29%) than women (14%), according to a survey carried out for Nationwide Building Society.More than a third (36%) of 16 to 24-year-olds and 37% of 25 to 34-year-olds have authorised a payment that has been flagged as suspicious, compared with 9% of over-55s.But authorising such payments has left more than a third (34%) out of pocket.A name-checking service called confirmation of payee is used by banks and building societies...
Mashed

Why Reddit Is Losing It Over An Aldi Checkout Experience

When you shop at Aldi, there are a few tricks you need to know. For example, watch out for where prices are located. Oftentimes, the price for an item isn't below it on the shelf, but rather lurking above it. You'll also need to know how to check out since Aldi cashiers are wizards behind the register who will move like lightning as they are ringing up your items. In fact, they can sometimes move too quickly for some shoppers, so if you feel the cashier is going too fast for you, The Mirror offers a tactic to slow them down.
Apple Insider

Malaysian bank scrambles to undo early Apple Pay launch

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A bank in Malaysia mistakenly announcedApple Pay had launched via its website, marketing it has been quick to pull from the public's view.
Mashed

Why A Costco Shopper Was Just Charged $250 For Bagels

When interacting with the service sector, most consumers recognize that mistakes happen. In fact, according to Salesforce Research, after a mistake, 78% of consumers said they would still do business with a company if it had excellent customer service. A customer can excuse the waiter for forgetting to bring the condiment they requested, or a cashier who has to ring up an item separately when it happens at places known for customer service like Chick-fil-A. However, when it comes to money mistakes, consumers are far more likely to want the issue resolved quickly.
biztoc.com

Voyager will begin processing customer cash withdrawals on August 11 after getting court approval on August 4; customers can withdraw up to $100K each 24 hours

Voyager will begin processing cash withdrawals next week, according to a new announcement from the lender. Voyager's account was frozen as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, but yesterday a judge approved the firm's proposal to restore access. Voyager has been advocating to honor cash withdrawals from its Metropolitan...
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
Distractify

Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Claims They Keep "Pay It Forward” Money as Tip in Viral TikTok

The idea of "paying it forward" is a nice little concept, even if there are some folks out there who try to "game" the system, like this one individual who had a $46 Starbucks order. While it's fine if a customer ultimately decides that they want to tap out of a "pay it forward chain" some folks feel pressured into doing it nonetheless to keep the good vibe going.
