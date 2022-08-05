CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As parents of students in the Natrona County School District are getting prepared to send their kids back to classes the School District wants to remind folks that Back To School Nights are also coming up. These evenings are a way for students and parents to be able to meet teachers and make connections that can help them in the coming school year. For students entering Middle and High School they will also be able to receive their schedules for the upcoming year.

CASPER, WY ・ 17 HOURS AGO