Natrona County, WY

Vehicle fire starts wildfire north of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A vehicle fire started a wildfire north of Casper on Friday morning, the Natrona County Fire District said at around 8:45 a.m. Friday. The fire is in the area of Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard, NCFD said. Fire units were en route at the time of NCFD’s message shared to Facebook.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/5/22–8/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Mark Young Named New Wyoming Interim State Fire Marshal

A Wyoming firefighter is now the top person in investigating fire causes as well as overseeing fire prevention efforts, and electrical safety. Mark Young has been named the interim State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. He’s been involved in the Wyoming fire...
Police: Casper suspect caught in Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — A man suspected of multiple felonies in Casper, including aggravated burglary, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado, the Casper Police Department said Friday. Antonio Harrington was safely taken into custody by Colorado law enforcement after having been on the run from Casper police since May....
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered in...
Heat wave through Wednesday, then ‘monsoonal moisture,’ says NWS

CASPER, Wyo. — Central and western Wyoming are set for a sunny, dry day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, though temperatures will remain a bit below normal. Casper is predicted to see a high of 83 degrees around 3 p.m. Monday will begin a “short-lived...
Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
Governor Gordon speaks on education in Wyoming during visit to Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Governor Mark Gordon has students, teachers, and education on his mind as Wyoming prepares to return to school. Gordon visited Casper on August 8 to speak with the Rotary Club of Casper about current issues in Wyoming and his plans to address them. He then visited The Science Zone for a tour and to learn about their work promoting science in the Casper community and across the state.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Natrona by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-06 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Natrona The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Natrona County in central Wyoming * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 218 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Powder River, or 38 miles northwest of Casper, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Natrona County, including the following locations Natrona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NCSD releases back to school night dates and times

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As parents of students in the Natrona County School District are getting prepared to send their kids back to classes the School District wants to remind folks that Back To School Nights are also coming up. These evenings are a way for students and parents to be able to meet teachers and make connections that can help them in the coming school year. For students entering Middle and High School they will also be able to receive their schedules for the upcoming year.
Casper has 80% chance of rain by Friday night; flash flooding possible in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast for Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.
(PHOTOS) Chili’s restaurant in Evansville hosts grand opening Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — After much anticipation, Evansville’s Chili’s restaurant held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held “with welcome comments from Bruce Shively, owner, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Evansville, Paul Bertoglio, Representative Pat Sweeney & other dignitaries,” Jereca Lutz told Oil City News. “They are excited to officially be open for business and cannot wait to serve everyone!”
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival

It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
Hageman and Bouchard Both Agree Election Stolen At Politics in the Park

On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted another candidate forum for those running in the Republican primary for the Wyoming House. While Wyoming's current representative, Liz Cheney didn't show up, along with several other smaller candidates, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump and is currently leading in the polls, and state Senator Anthony Bouchard, did appear.
Prep Athlete of the Year: Lauren Olsen

When Lauren Olsen set foot on campus as a freshman at Douglas High School last fall, she did not waste time showing off her athleticism. In her first high school campaign, she lettered in volleyball, basketball and soccer, but her star shined brightest on the basketball court while helping lead the Lady Bearcats to another 3A state championship in March.
