Central Maine Residents Complain Of Litter & Feces Left At Pond
There are so many great things about living in the State of Maine - the people, the cool small towns, and, of course, the scenery. Much of the state is nearly untouched pristine wilderness. However, sometimes, people just feel the need to ruin it for others. According to WGME, the...
foxbangor.com
Bangor transportation project award millions
BANGOR- More than 24 million dollars has been awarded to a transportation project in Bangor. The money if part of a federal RAISE grant. The funding is going to the Interstate 95 at Hogan Road Improvement Project. A statement from Senator Susan Collins says the project will replace the oldest...
Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash
READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office
AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Lake Water Quality Alert
A Facebook page connected to the Midcoast Conservancy reports a water sample collected from the Damariscotta Mills area of the Damariscotta Lake Thursday, Aug. 4 exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s cyanotoxin 10-day health advisory thresholds for infants and school-aged children. The sample was collected from shore during the morning....
New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine in effort to prevent thefts
BANGOR, Maine — A new law to prevent the theft of catalytic converters went into effect in Maine on Monday. Gov. Janet Mills signed the law in April with the intention of making catalytic converters more traceable to, in turn, prevent theft. Under the new law, any catalytic converter...
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Thirteen years ago I moved with my partner, Vaughan, and our son, River, from an unaffordable, 900-square-foot apartment in Bozeman, Montana, my home state, to Pittsfield, a Central Maine town about halfway between Waterville and Bangor along Interstate 95. We loaded our belongings into the bed of a Dodge diesel pick-up that ran on scavenged fryer oil and drove across the country to a house that’d been vacant for more than a year, save the mice nesting in the toaster. Inherited from Vaughan’s grandparents, the three-bedroom, two-story Colonial was fully furnished in rural Maine style, down to the worn linens, six rolls of Scotch tape, empty collectible bottles of Jim Beam and Wild Turkey, and dozens of canning jars in the cellar still filled with unidentifiable food. Since we arrived, I’ve given birth to two more sons in the room at the front of the house 20 feet from the spur by which roughly 7,000 cars and trucks pass daily between I-95 and “downtown.” Their placentas are buried beneath a young black walnut tree that will someday shade the road.
wabi.tv
Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash
READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield. Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m. They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road. Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle...
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
foxbangor.com
Bangor State Fair returns to normalcy at Bass Park
BANGOR — The Bangor State Fair is back to its normalcy. Event planner for Cross Insurance Center Abigail Michaud says last year’s Bangor State Fair was on a small scale but this year it’s back to normal and she hopes the company will continue to grow it year by year.
wabi.tv
New evidence found in search for Graham Lacher
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another piece of evidence has been found nine weeks into the search for Graham Lacher. According to “Missing Graham Lacher,” a Facebook page run by his mother, a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat on Monday with Lacher’s name written in it. The...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police investigating pistol whipping of juvenile
ROCKLAND — Rockland police are investigating the alleged pistol whipping to a juvenile by another teen. According to a press release posted on the department’s Facebook page Aug. 8, Rockland Officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen Aug. 6 in regards to a juvenile who had been assaulted by another juvenile.
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
wabi.tv
Motorcyclist, juvenile hospitalized in crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lincoln. It happened around 10 p.m. on the Lee Road near the intersection of Highland Avenue. Police say as the motorcyclist approached the intersection, he saw two juvenile boys riding their skateboards...
foxbangor.com
Schools talk inflation amid start of school year
BANGOR — With school in session in less than two weeks, parents, teachers and school administrators are preparing for the first day of classes. However, with inflation causing a rise in costs, teachers like kindergarten teacher Stephanie Seccarccia are being resourceful in order to save money. “Good teachers go...
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
wabi.tv
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel. It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He...
foxbangor.com
Farm in Holden participates in Maine’s Wild Blueberry Weekend
STATEWIDE — Maine’s second-ever wild blueberry weekend is a chance for out-of-state visitors and locals alike to get a taste of the wild blueberries here in the state. Governor Janet Mills stood with blueberry farmers when she declared the first wild blueberry weekend at the Blaine House last July. A wild blueberry farm in holden is showing visitors their farm for the very first time.
wabi.tv
Holden crash closes portion of Route 1A
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Route 1A in Holden was closed for about an hour after a crash. It happened around 6:30 near the KOA. The Holden Police Department tells us the driver of an SUV was pulling out of the driveway when he collided with a pickup truck.
