Ukiah, CA

After One-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Ukiah Train Tracks, Deputies Arrest ‘Person of Interest’

SFist
 3 days ago
truecrimedaily

NorCal man arrested after girlfriend’s 1-year-old son is found dead near train tracks

UKIAH, Calif. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested after his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son was found dead near train tracks and another child was injured. According to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 2 at 2:05 a.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of North State Street in Ukiah for a possible domestic battery call and found Edward "Two Feathers" Steele and Sally Arellano standing in a parking lot.
UKIAH, CA
Paradise Post

Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead

A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
UKIAH, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Sheriff arrests person of interest in Ukiah child death (updated 2 pm)

UPDATE 2 p.m.: The primary suspect sought in connection with a child’s death, Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, has been taken into custody as of 1:30 p.m., according to an update on social media by MCSO. Steele was spotted by tribal members on the Hopland Rancheria this afternoon, and MCSO deputies subsequently detained him. No further information has been made available at this time, and Steele is not currently listed on the MCSO booking log website as of the time of publication.
UKIAH, CA
